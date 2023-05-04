Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

Since the cliffhanger ending in the previous episode, wherein Tanjiro and Nezuko were knocked out by Karaku, fans have been left anticipating the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, which is scheduled to drop on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The previous episode saw Nezuko and Genya fighting three of Hantengu's four forms while Tanjiro tried to make his way to them. While Tanjiro eventually did manage to reach their location, he was immediately knocked out alongside Nezuko. Meanwhile, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji was returning to the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 will see Mitsuri protect the Swordsmith Village

Release date and time, where to watch

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, titled Bright Red Sword, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The upcoming episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, May 7

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, May 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, May 7

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, May 7

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, May 7

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, May 7

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, May 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, May 7

The anime is set to be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to expect Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5?

Muichiro Tokito as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, titled Bright Red Sword, will most likely see Tanjiro and Nezuko escape the demons after they were knocked out by Karaku's wind attack. However, fans will have to wait to find out how they escape the location.

Elsewhere, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji will return to the Swordsmith Village to protect the villagers from Gyokko's fish-like monsters. Thus, fans will get to see her in action and learn more about Love Breathing.

Meanwhile, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be looking for Kanamori and Haganezuka with Kotetsu. During the search, there is a good chance that the Mist Hashira will be confronted by Upper Moon Five Gyokko.

Additionally, as is evident from the episode's title, a sword is set to be in the limelight.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, titled Thank You, Tokito, saw the Mist Hashira protecting Kotetsu, soon after which they headed together to find Kanamori and Haganezuka.

Elsewhere, Tanjiro found out how Hantengu's splitting ability worked and tricked Urogi into flying him back to Nezuko and Genya's location. There he rescued Nezuko from Sekido's lightning ability by using Urogi's severed foot as an insulator.

However, soon after, the Kamado siblings got knocked out by Karaku. Around the same time, Mitsuri Kanroji was returning to the Swordsmith Village after she was alerted about the demons' attack by her Katsuragi crow.

