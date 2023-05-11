Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6

Following the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode, wherein Genya revealed his demon-like form, fans have been waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6. As for the episode itself, it is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The previous chapter saw Muichiro encountering Upper Moon Five Gyokko and finding out his abilities, while Mitsuri arrived at the Swordsmith Village and protected the villagers. Elsewhere, Nezuko made Tanjiro's sword bright red using her Blood Demon Art, following which he used Hinokami Kagura to kill three of the four demon forms, while Genya took out the fourth one in his demonish form.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 could reveal Genya's past

Release date and time, where to watch

Genya Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, titled Aren't You Going to Become a Hashira?, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The upcoming episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, May 14

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, May 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, May 14

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, May 14

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, May 14

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, May 14

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, May 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, May 14

The anime will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

Gyokko as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, titled Bright Red Sword, saw Muichiro rescuing Kanamori, following which they headed to Haganezuka's shed, which is when they encountered Gyokko. After witnessing his art, Tokito attacked the demon, trying to understand his abilities. Elsewhere, Mitsuri Kanroji returned to the village and helped out the villagers from the fish-like demons.

As for the fight against Hantengu, Nezuko used her Blood Demon Art to make Tanjiro's sword bright red. Upon witnessing the same, Sekido realized that Tanjiro's sword was similar to that of the person who almost killed Muzan in the past. Tanjiro used Hinokami Kagura to decapitate Urogi, Karaku, and Sekido, following which he witnessed Genya having beheaded Aizetsu, however, Genya's form shocked Tanjiro.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6?

Genya Shinazugawa as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 will most likely reveal Genya's past and how he attained the demon-like form. That being said, it still hasn't been revealed if Genya has control over his form or does he go berserk with the same. Nevertheless, he is set to be focused a lot in the upcoming episode.

As for Tanjiro, his focus might be on defeating Hantengu. Considering that the fight still feels far from over, Tanjiro might look for the demon's original body using his strong sense of smell. Meanwhile, the fight between Muichiro Tokito and Gyokko might be resumed in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, as the Mist Hashira was trying to understand the Upper Moon Five's abilities.

Poll : 0 votes