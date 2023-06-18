Demon Slayer finale takes over the Internet as leaks pour in with major reveals

With Demon Slayer season 3 finale set to release today, fans of the anime are waiting with heightened anticipation to witness the conclusion of this installment's arc. However, before its imminent release, it appears that leaks for the same are making their rounds on the internet, as fans look forward to the one-hour-long finale.

The previous episode saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya going after Hantengu. Meanwhile, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanjiro stood back and fought Zohakuten. The demon slayers were trying to kill Hantengu's original body, but with his quick feet, he managed to create some distance between them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer season 3 finale.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale leaks generate quite the buzz online

Before the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11, titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light, leaks from the episode surfaced online. While not a lot of images were made available, they have managed to create quite a stir in the fandom.

When fans saw Kibutusji Muzan the last time, he was seen working in his laboratory while instructing his Upper Moon Demons about their future actions. Following that, the demon king is yet to make an appearance. However, as seen in the leak, it is pretty evident that Muzan will appear in the final episode, looking as menacing as ever.

While Muzan can already change his form, his latest look seems to be the result of a latest revelation that will be uncovered in the upcoming episode.

Another leaked image showed a glimpse of Kamado Tanjiro's eye in the daytime. It seems like the fight is set to be a prolonged one, continuing till the next day.

However, fans also noticed something curious in the image. Tanjiro's eye can be seen reflecting Nezuko's image on it, but it seems to be off as Nezuko does not appear to be wearing her bamboo muzzle. This has led fans to wonder whether it means that Nezuko no longer requires mouth gear to stop herself from possibly harming humans.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the episode drops to find the answers to their questions. Fortunately for them, the wait time is nearly over, as the finale will be released today at 11:15 pm JST.

Upon seeing Muzan's leaked image, fans were shocked to see how terrifying he looked. As for Nezuko's image, viewers are hoping that Sotozaki wasn't directing the episode. The last time someone was shown through a reflection of Tanjiro's eye, the character passed away.

This happened back during the Mugen Train arc when Kyojuro Rengoku passed away after fighting with Akaza. Thus, fans are worried that Nezuko being shown through a reflection in Tanjiro's eye hinted at the same thing.Thus, they are hoping that it is just a creative choice made by the director.

In addition, there are several other images leaked from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11. One of them hints at the possible end of the fight between Mitsuri Kanroji and Zohakuten. Considering that it is the final episode of the season, it is very likely that Mitsuri vs Zohakuten will reach its climax.

Other images show Nezuko burning up while Tanjiro is kneeling on the ground. This has scared fans into thinking that Nezuko might lose her life in the upcoming episode, causing Tanjiro to be left mourning her death. The final image seems to be of Hantengu. However, considering that he was very small in the previous episode, it is very likely that he will grow in size in the upcoming Demon Slayer episode.

