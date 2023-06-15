Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11

With Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 all set to be the season finale of the Swordsmith Village arc, fans have been eagerly anticipating its release. The upcoming episode is scheduled to be dropped on Sunday, June 18, at 11:15 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji fighting Zohakuten. While she was quite the formidable opponent, the demon slayers needed to kill the demon's main body to completely defeat it. Thus, Mitsuri held off Zohakuten, while Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya went after Hantengu.

Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya will go after Hantengu in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 is titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light. The finale is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST, and will have a runtime of 70 minutes.

The upcoming Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

The anime will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, saw Mitsuri Kanroji fighting Zohakuten. During this fight, the episode revealed Mitsuri's past and how she grew up to be so strong. While she wished to get married, no man found her suitable for marriage, and soon after, she joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

The episode then showed Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya going after Hantengu's main body. Meanwhile, Mitsuri was to hold off Zohakuten. While they managed to get a hold of Hantengu, the demon started running away from them once again. That's when Genya, out of annoyance, threw a tree at him. This was followed by Nezuko pouncing at him.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11?

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11, titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light, will feature the fight between the demon slayers and Hantengu. Meanwhile, Mitsuri's fight with Zohakuten will resume.

Considering that it is next to impossible to slice Hantengu's head with any normal katana, Tanjiro Kamado may have to use the sword that Mr Haganezuka is preparing for him. That said, it is still to be revealed who will be delivering the sword to Tanjiro.

Since it is the final episode of the season, there is a good chance that the demon slayers will win the fight. However, the aftermath of the fight could help set up the next arc. This could be explored in the upcoming episode as well, due to the long runtime of the finale.

