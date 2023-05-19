Demon Slayer season 3 will soon show Hantengu's final form (and it's not Zohakuten)

Demon Slayer season 3 has had a lot of interesting events going on, one of which has been the battle with one of the Upper Moons that invaded the Swordsmith Village, Hantengu. Despite the best efforts of Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko, this demon has been a major challenge for them and the worst part is yet to come in the anime adaptation.

Manga readers are already familiar with Hantengu, but this is something that anime-only viewers of Demon Slayer season 3 are going to be very surprised by. And it’s something that is going to play a major role for the remainder of the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3 and the manga as well.

Demon Slayer season 3 will showcase Hantengu's Blood Demon Art

A major obstacle for Tanjiro and his friends

As it has been shown in Demon Slayer season 3 so far, Hantengu is one of the strongest demons in the series and one of the Upper Moons, who has invaded, along with Gyokko, the Swordsmith Village to destroy it and also to take down Tanjiro.

However, when things seemed to be in the favor of the heroes, Hantengu showed his Blood Demon Art and everything took a turn for the worse.

One of the main abilities of Hantengu as a demon is the fact that he can create four clones of himself, with each representing a particular negative emotion of his. This is activated when his head is cut off, generating two clones that represent pleasure and anger, and if these two are decapitated, then it produces two more clones, representing sorrow and joy.

These clones can be controlled as he sees fit and also manipulates their size, which has caused a lot of trouble for Tanjiro and his friends so far this season. However, there is a fourth clone that hasn’t shown up so far and that is Urami.

Who is Urami?

Urami is the clone that represents resentment in Hantengu and is the only one that hasn’t been featured in Demon Slayer season 3, at least as of this writing. He is also the one that, in a way, is the most connected to the Upper Moon’s life as a human, and part of that is signaled by the fact that he looks almost the same as Hantengu’s original body, only with a kanji that says “resentment”.

Back during his human days, Hantengu was a major criminal who committed a lot of heinous crimes but he always was adamant that he was innocent and that he hadn’t done anything.

However, it is also shown that he had a lot of evidence stacked against him, something he didn’t care for, and his other personalities tended to show up during those points of bottled-up anger and frustration.

In that regard, it could be argued that Urami is the strongest representation of who Hantengu really is as his character holds a lot of resentment and hatred towards society and humanity as a whole because of everything they did to him.

This clone of his is also capable of using the abilities of the other ones, as he attempted to use Urogi’s sonic scream against Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya in the manga.

Urami is the final clone to appear before the big twist of the arc, which is the combination of all four clones into Zohakuten, which is going to be an even greater threat for the good guys during Demon Slayer season 3.

It is also going to be very interesting how these two versions of Hantengu are going to be animated in terms of the color palette and the animation of their Blood Demon Art.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 has been a wild ride so far, with a lot of great moments, outstanding animation, and two villains that have definitely lived up to the hype.

Hantengu, in particular, has been a breath of fresh air due to his abilities, his interesting backstory, and the challenge that he represents to Tanjiro after barely surviving his first encounter with an Upper Moon a few months ago.

Overall, the following episodes promise to be quite entertaining.

