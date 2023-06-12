Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 is set to be released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The ongoing season is covering the Swordsmith Village arc, which has already garnered much attention from the otaku community. After the battle in episode 10, the anticipation for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 is growing steadily. Moreover, episode 11 will be the concluding episode of the season, so it remains to be seen if there will be a cliffhanger.

Adapted from Koyouharu Gotouge's manga series, Demon Slayer season 3 has been one of the most much-awaited series of this year. The season has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation of the previous one, and now as the series delves more into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, excitement and suspense increase for the upcoming arc.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 will wrap up the battle against Hantengu

Release date and time

Title : "The connected bonds: Daybreak and First light"

Episode has a Timeslot of 70mins and will Air without ads for a total of roughly 55mins.

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will be released officially on Crunchyroll. Aside from that, the episode will also be available to international fans via Disney+ and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:45 pm

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Episode #10 of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc" has just finished airing in Japan.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, centered around the battle between Mitsuri and Zohakuten. The episode depicted the formidable strength and resolve the Love Hashira holds, diving deep into Mitsuri’s backstory where viewers came to know of the origin of her formidable strength and appetite since childhood. Moreover, fans also saw the reason of rejection of her marriage proposal.

However, after she joined the Demon Slayer Corps, everyone welcomed her warmly and accepted her. This helped her to fix her resolve and charge toward Zohakuten with more formidable power. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya looked for the main body of Hantengu while Mitsuri kept Zohakuten occupied. However, Tanjiro and others couldn’t get hold of Hantengu since he ran quickly, which is why the episode concluded with a cliffhanger as Nezuko jumped to swipe Hantengu.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11, titled The Connected Bonds: Daybreak and First Light, will wrap up the season. Viewers can expect to see the conclusion of the ongoing battle between Hantengu and Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. As the battle reaches a conclusion, Hantengu might reveal more secret powers to survive the grasp of Tanjiro and others.

Moreover, Mitsuri Kanroji’s battle against Zohakuten might also come reach its climax. As the title suggests, viewers are likely to discover more mysteries regarding the demons overcoming the light. The episode will also likely reflect Muzan Kibutsuji's next plan to destroy the Demon Slayer Corps.

