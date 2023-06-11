Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 review: Mitsuri finally has her moment, but it doesn't last

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 has garnered a lot of attention around the world with its action-packed content filled with emotional flashbacks and thrilling events. The episode brings the season closer to its end with an enthralling story and spectacular animation.

The episode, titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, mostly centered around the battle of Mitsuri against Zohakuten. It also delved into the backstory of Mitsuri Kanroji and revealed many unknowns, giving an idea regarding this character’s growth. Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 concluded with a cliffhanger that might disappoint fans.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 showcases Zohakuten with more formidable power

What happened in the previous episode?

Previously, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, Mist Hasira, Muchiro Tokito depicted his extreme talent against the upper-moon demon, Gyokko, and pushed him to get into a stronger form. But it didn’t matter to Muichiro, for which he remained unfazed and ultimately defeated Gyokko using his Mist Breathing Technique.

Later, Muichiro collapsed to the ground due to the poison injected by Gyokko. He learned that Kotetsu was alive due to the hilt of Rengoku Kyojuro, which was given to him by Tanjiro to use as the hilt of his new sword.

This made Muichiro remember Rengoku and his family, who always believed in him. The episode ended with Mitsuri Kanroji entering the battlefield where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya facing Zohakuten and rescuing Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 depicts Mitsuri Kanroji's abilities against formidable Zohakuten

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 started off with an intense battle breaking out between Mitsuri Kanroji and Zohakuten. Zohakuten talks badly about Mitsuri Kanroji, which angers her and makes her charge toward Zohakuten by attacking with her Love Breathing Technique.

However, as Mitsuri gets close to Zohakuten, she fails to attack him because Zohakuten uses a Compressed Sound Waves technique, which makes Mitsuri faze out for some moments. This also surprises Zohakuten, as she remains unfazed and marches to attack her but fails due to Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya jumping and taking her away.

As Mitsuri wakes up, she promises that she will always protect people and never lose against the demon. Thus, she attacks Zohakuten with more formidable power and strength, with a marking appearing on her chest.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10: A trip down memory lane of Mitsuri Kanroji

After Mitsuri gets fazed out by Zohakuten's attack, the episode delves into the backstory of Mitsuri Kanroji. She has contained a unique amount of strength since childhood. Also, she has an eight times stronger muscular structure than an average human, even though she has thin muscles, which explains her superhuman strength, due to which she was capable of defeating sumo wrestlers.

She also had a big appetite since childhood. And as a result of all of these factors, she had trouble getting married and encountered rejection from every guy she met.

Later, as she joined the Demon Slayer Corps, she met Ubyuashiki, who said that the power she contained was a gift from God, and those who talked foul were jealous of this power. Everyone in the Demon Slayer Corps made her feel welcome. In the present, Mitsuri’s past helped her solidify her resolve and stand strongly against Zohakuten.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10: Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya's quest for Hantengu and cliffhanger

In the episode, as Mitsuri attacks Zohakuten with more formidable power than before, Tanjiro, Nejuko, and Genya look for Hantengu’s main body. Tanjiro followed the demonic scent and cut down the tree where he was hiding, but he escaped.

As Tanjiro found Hantengu again with the scent, he was on the run, and a reminiscence of the past echoed with Tanjiro’s words. Meanwhile, Genya, who took a bite of the demonic tree, got immense power, with which he picked up an entire tree and threw it at Hantengu, but missed. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger, where Nezuko jumps and attempts to quickly swipe at Hantengu.

Review of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 portrayed action-packed events combined with emotional attachments. Also, fans' expectations came true about Mitsuri Kanroji getting more screen time. Diving into Mitsuri’s past also provided a clear picture of her character's development.

The episode also improvised some scenes, like mentioning the unique sword of Mitsuri through Tanjiro’s narrative. Also, some improvisation in animation made the episode more enjoyable and created a smooth flow of the story.

However, one minor complaint might arise regarding episode pacing, including concluding the episode with a weird cliffhanger. But it’s understandable as there is only one episode left to complete the season, which will cover the rest of the story of the Swordsmith Village arc from the Demon Slayer manga.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 finally satisfies the fans by giving Mitsuri a chance to demonstrate her ability. This episode has created more hype for Demon Slayer with the depiction of a thrilling narrative with intense combat scenes, which makes the fans feel more connected to the characters.

As Demon Slayer season 3 is on the verge of being complete, with the final episode scheduled for June 17, 2023, fans are already getting excited for the next part. Also, the latest episode concluding with a cliffhanger promises intense, vibrant events in the next episode, which does nothing but amplify the excitement of the fans and make them cheer for their beloved characters.

