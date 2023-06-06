Demon Slayer season 3 promises to include more Rengoku Gaiden

Ufotable lights up the mood in the latest episode of Demon Slayer season 3, for fans yearning to see more of Rengoku, by bringing him into the spotlight. The series currently covers the ninth arc of the manga, the Swordsmith Village Arc, where Tanjiro, the main protagonist travels to acquire a new sword after his previous one is broken by an upper rank demon.

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer has been serialized from 2016 to 2020 and has sold over 150 million copies worldwide. The first of the anime adaptation covered the first six arcs of the manga after airing in 2019. The seventh arc of the series, the Mugen Train arc, received a movie adaptation of its own. The second season of the anime covers the eighth arc of the series and the ninth arc being covered by the currently running Demon Slayer season 3.

Disclaimer: The article contains heavy spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime.

Rengoku's appearance in Demon Slayer season 3: Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 epsiode 9, concluded the fight between the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and upper-moon Gyokko in a stunning victory for the Hashira. After the battle, when Muichiro was lying on the ground, as fatigue took over him, he found out that Kotetsu was saved by the Sword Guard that was entrusted to him by Tanjiro. The guard belonged to the late Flame Hashira, Rengoku Gaiden, which brought back Muichiro’s memories of him from the past.

The scene is evidently an adaptation from the Rengoku Gaiden manga, a spin-off series by Ryoji Hirano which focuses on the fan-favourite hero, Kyojuro Rengoku. Additionally, the episode also brought in Mitsuri’s surprising entry during Tanjiro’s struggle against the upper-moon Zohakuten.

More of Rengoku's tale and character development in the anime has been met with enthusiasm from fans thankfully. They can expect to see more of him in Demon Slayer season 3 as he also played a crucial role in Mitsuri’s life as her mentor.

Mitsuri, in the initial stages of her training under Rengoku, used the Flame Breathing technique, from which she derived her own Love Breathing technique as seen in the anime now. Hopefully, Rengoku will appear again in the flashbacks or back-story of Mitsuri Kanroji.

Rengoku’s death at end of the Mugen Train Arc broke the hearts of thousands around the world. He was a beloved character who touched the hearts of many viewers with his courage, passion, and kindness. His passing had a profound effect on Tanjiro and his friends, his father Shinjuro, and his younger brother Senjuro, as seen in the series.

