Demon Slayer Season 3 uses Mitsuri as an eye candy, then discards her

Demon Slayer Season 3 has set a vibrant stage in the anime world, gripping audiences since its premiere on April 9, 2023. Fans were drawn into the high-stakes world of Tanjiro's adventures in Swordsmith Village, and the latest episode of the series was able to increase the excitement with its dynamic storyline and visuals.

Despite the significant anticipation and media hype, some aspects of this season have left fans questioning the series' narrative choices, particularly the underutilization of the character Mitsuri Kanroji.

Mitsuri's lack of screen presence has been a source of contention among viewers, although she prominently featured in the season's promotional materials. Her lack of involvement in the unfolding drama and action-packed scenes has fans speculating on the reasons for her unusual scarcity in Demon Slayer Season 3.

Mitsuri Kanroji: A wasted opportunity in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Danie Ray 🦈 Chaotic VTuber @TheDanielleRay Despite the insane amount of promotional material for Mitsuri for the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Arc season, she's only appeared thrice briefly and we're already six episodes in. Why is she allergic to screentime?! Despite the insane amount of promotional material for Mitsuri for the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Arc season, she's only appeared thrice briefly and we're already six episodes in. Why is she allergic to screentime?! https://t.co/ZjXZC67wrv

Mitsuri Kanroji, a charismatic and powerful character, is a fan favorite in the Demon Slayer series. Despite the hype, her limited appearances thus far in the season have left fans disappointed. Mitsuri's limited screen time, in comparison to the high level of exposure she received in the series' marketing campaigns, raises questions about the possible reasons and implications behind such a choice.

The current episodes of Demon Slayer season 3 are focused on Muichiro Tokito's confrontation with Gyokko, an upper moon demon, and Tanjiro's fierce face-off with another formidable upper moon demon, Hantengu. There has been considerable anticipation for these battles.

However, with Mitsuri barely visible, fans wonder if the series is neglecting her character. Is the inclusion of Mitsuri in the promotional materials a case of baiting the audience into believing she will play a significant part in the story, only to later reveal that this was all a ruse to build up their excitement?

Mitsuri's under-representation also raises concerns about missed opportunities. The fan base is excited about her potential involvement in future episodes, especially as the story nears the end of the intense battles. Mitsuri Kanroji's arrival on the battlefield to help Tanjiro and the others could have been a game-changer.

It would not only level the playing field but also significantly contribute to Mitsuri's character development. Many fans see the relegation of such a beloved character to a mere supporting role as a missed opportunity.

Final thoughts

🍧Sinful🍧 @SinfulBoredom Just watched the new Demon Slayer episode, animation is really good and I’m so glad Mitsuri is finally getting screen time Just watched the new Demon Slayer episode, animation is really good and I’m so glad Mitsuri is finally getting screen time https://t.co/XtmDeT5mzz

Demon Slayer Season 3 has captivated audiences with its thrilling story arcs and intense battles. However, the series appears to be underserving the character of Mitsuri Kanroji, which has displeased fans. Instead of fully utilizing her character's rich potential, she appears to be relegated to the background, primarily serving as visual bait in promotional materials rather than a key player in the unfolding narrative.

Given the series' enormous popularity, the producers may still have time to pivot and capitalize on the opportunity to incorporate Mitsuri more prominently into the season's remaining episodes. The question now is whether or not the creators of Demon Slayer Season 3 will listen to fan feedback and give Mitsuri her due. Despite the disheartening underuse of Mitsuri, fans are holding out hope for the surprises that the upcoming episodes may bring.

