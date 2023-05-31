Demon Slayer season 3: Muichiro's awakened feat could give Gyokko a run for his money

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8 packed in a ton of action during its runtime. Muichiro was the main focus of the episode and he was able to surpass his limits to save Kotetsu at that time. The episode did a phenomenal job in seamlessly weaving Muichiro’s backstory with the current events that were taking place.

Selfless servitude has been the very essence of who Muichiro is as a person. This could be seen in the way he behaved around Yuichiro, his twin brother. There is no doubt that it takes exceptional strength to be kind to someone and go out of their way to help others.

The proof of this exceptional strength was seen shortly after, as the Mist Hashira awakened his Demon Slayer Mark. This could be the very thing that tips the scale in Muichiro's favor. Let us see how the young demon hunter fared against the formidable Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Muichiro’s awakening of the Demon Slayer Mark proves to be too much for Gyokko

Muichiro Tokito is an exceptional demon hunter who became a Hashira at an early stage of his life. His talent is unparalleled, and that is because of his lineage. He was the only living descendant of Michikatsu, which makes him a descendant of Yorii as well. This is proof that he is ridiculously strong to begin with.

However, his power levels have been enhanced drastically due to the awakening of the legendary Demon Slayer Mark. One could see marks form on his cheeks. His speed, reflexes, and strength increased exponentially.

As his brother stated, the “Mu” in Muichiro stood for infinite. The demon hunter’s kind nature allows him to exert immeasurable amounts of strength when he goes out of his way to help someone in need.

The Demon Slayer Mark will prove to be the thing that will destroy the Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko. As per the manga, the Mark will increase Muichiro’s heart rate to over 200 bpm and increase his body temperature to 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

His endurance also increases multi-fold since he was able to go toe-to-toe with an Upper Moon demon, despite having a severely poisoned body that should have been paralyzed. Following that, Muichiro would also go on to show Gyokko one more trick up his sleeve that shocked him and the entire fanbase.

During their battle, Muichiro used an array of techniques from Mist Breathing. But, the Upper Moon demon was able to evade most of them.

However, there was nothing that Gyokko could do when Muichiro unleashed Obscuring Clouds, the seventh form of Mist Breathing Technique. There are only six forms that are known to demon hunters. However, given the young demon hunter’s exceptional talent, he was able to create his own technique that killed Gyokko.

Obscuring Clouds is an attack wherein Muichiro made use of his ability to drastically change the tempo.

ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ 𝑅𝑒𝒶𝓅𝑒𝓇 ♚ @blxckcentipede Releasing his first attack, now noticing the enemy behind him, Muichiro clouds himself in a cloud of Mist and fog, staring at the other from behind



ᅠᅠ' Seventh Form: Obscuring Clouds... ' Releasing his first attack, now noticing the enemy behind him, Muichiro clouds himself in a cloud of Mist and fog, staring at the other from behindᅠᅠ' Seventh Form: Obscuring Clouds... ' https://t.co/Z5SkzWV8m5

The fast change of pace disorients the enemy which is visually represented by an envelope of mist covering that particular area. While it might seem like Muichiro is moving slowly, he’s moving at blistering speeds when he is hiding. This allowed Muichiro to create the perfect opening to slice Gyokko’s neck.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes