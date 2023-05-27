We asked an AI if Rengoku could beat Hantengu in Demon Slayer (& it had the perfect answer)

Kyojuro Rengoku is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. His impact as a character could be seen till the end of the manga. He was an important person in Tanjiro’s life, and one could even argue that the Flame Hashira was pivotal in the young demon hunter’s character development.

Another reason why Rengoku is popular is his strength. He was able to take on Akaza and ensured that no one was hurt on his watch. This fight raises an interesting question. Fans and viewers know that Rengoku was inferior to Akaza in terms of strength, but it is also known that the difference between consecutive Upper Moon is also high. A potential fight between Rengoku and Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 demon, would be interesting.

So, we asked ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, about the outcome of the aforementioned fight. The answer was interesting, to say the least.

Demon Slayer: ChatGPT attempts a thorough comparison of Hantengu and Rengoku’s abilities to determine the winner

The chatbot’s answer to the question was as follows:

“In order to analyze the potential outcome of a fight between Rengoku and Hantengu, it is important to consider their respective abilities and strengths.”

ChatGPT started by analyzing the Fire Hashira’s abilities:

“Rengoku is a character from the anime and manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba." He is a powerful Demon Slayer and possesses immense strength and skill in combat. Rengoku is a master swordsman and utilizes the Breath of Flames technique, which grants him the ability to manipulate fire. He can create powerful fire-based attacks and defend himself with flame-enhanced defenses. Additionally, Rengoku possesses exceptional speed and agility, allowing him to swiftly evade attacks and strike his opponents with precision.”

The AI chatbot then analyzed Hantengu’s abilities:

“On the other hand, Hantengu is a demon character from the same series. Hantengu is a powerful Upper Moon Demon, which places him among the strongest demons in the series. He possesses the ability to split himself into four different bodies, each with unique personalities and powers. These bodies can attack independently, making him a formidable opponent to face in combat. Additionally, Hantengu can manipulate wind and use it as a weapon, launching powerful gusts and tornado-like attacks.”

After this, ChatGPT explained the advantage Rengoku poses over Hantengu during this fight in Demon Slayer:

“Considering their abilities, Rengoku's mastery of the Breath of Flames technique gives him a significant advantage in terms of offensive power. His fire-based attacks would pose a considerable threat to Hantengu, who may struggle to defend against such intense heat and flames. Rengoku's speed and agility also give him an edge in terms of evading Hantengu's attacks and landing precise strikes.”

Following this, there was an attempt to explain the Upper Moon 4 demon’s advantage over Rengoku:

“However, Hantengu's ability to split into four bodies grants him versatility and makes it difficult for Rengoku to focus his attacks on a single target. The wind manipulation abilities of Hantengu can create powerful and wide-ranging attacks, potentially overwhelming Rengoku's defenses.”

Once the AI chatbot completed its analysis, it attempted to provide a possible outcome:

“Ultimately, the outcome of the fight would depend on various factors such as strategy, timing, and the execution of their abilities. However, considering Rengoku's exceptional skill, offensive power, and agility, it is likely that he would have a higher chance of defeating Hantengu in a one-on-one battle.”

As stated by ChatGPT, it is a close matchup between the two powerful Demon Slayer character. Another factor that the chatbot could have accounted for was the Flame Hashira’s potential. Since he died quite early in the series, it’s hard to ascertain his true potential. If he had survived for longer, his talent could have allowed him to access the Demon Slayer Mark as well as the Transparent World and Crimson Red blade. Thus, to defeat Hantengu, the aforementioned abilities could have possibly given him the edge.

Suffice to say, ChatGPT did a good job in comparing their abilities. The AI chatbot also acknowledged that the fight could go both ways, but considering all possibilities, Rengoku still has a higher chance of beating Hantengu.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

