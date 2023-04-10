Demon Slayer Hashira's get the AI treatment as ChatGPT ranks them on strength

The Demon Slayer series has many fans worldwide because of its deep storyline, unique art style, and wide range of characters. The series is currently hyped up due to the release of the third season's first episode. Hashira, the top members of the Demon Slayer Corps, is one of the most interesting parts of the series. As these characters boast unique abilities and strengths, ranking them has been a subject of debate among fans.

In a surprising turn of events, a Reddit user, HankuChaPan, recently shared a post revealing how OpenAI's ChatGPT, a highly advanced language model, ranked the Hashiras from the series. What followed was an unexpected round of ridicule from fans, who couldn't help but share their thoughts on the AI-generated rankings.

ChatGPT ranks Demon Slayer Hashiras based on strength, gets ridiculed by fans

The ranking of Hashiras made by ChatGPT (Image via Reddit)

The ranking shared by Reddit user HankuChaPan garnered a wide range of reactions from fans. Many people believed that the list's order, which put Giyu Tamioka at the top as the strongest Hashira, then Sanemi Shinazugawa, Tengen Uzui, and others, was arbitrary and ultimately ridiculous.

This led to various colorful comments, with some fans jokingly suggesting that ChatGPT must be an anime fan and others arguing that Giyu couldn't possibly be the strongest Hashira.

Fans ridiculing ChatGPT (Image via Reddit)

Additionally, some fans posted their own list with Hashira's ranking. Fans had a lot of different reactions to the post. Many went to the comments section to say they disagreed and made fun of the AI-made rankings. Some users pointed out the obvious problems with the rankings, while others pointed out the character strengths ChatGPT seems to have missed.

Fans trying to defend the result from ChatGPT (Image via Reddit)

Despite the backlash, some fans defended ChatGPT's response regarding Hashira from Demon Slayer, saying that the top three spots made sense since those characters were still alive at the end of the series. While the AI's ranking was far from universally accepted, it sparked a lively discussion among the Demon Slayer fandom.

Final thoughts

The timing of this ChatGPT ranking couldn't have been more perfect, as the first episode of Demon Slayer's third season was released on April 9, sending fans into a frenzy. As long as the anime keeps getting popular and captures people's imaginations, people will keep arguing about the Hashira's strength.

It's important to remember that ChatGPT's ranking of the Demon Slayer Hashira is based on an AI-generated analysis, which, while sophisticated, may not consider the full complexity of the characters' personalities, growth, and abilities. As such, it is natural for fans to have differing opinions on the matter and to continue debating their favorite Hashira's place in the hierarchy of strength.

In the end, the lively discussion that ChatGPT's Hashira ranking sparked is evidence of the devotion of Demon Slayer fans and the series' influence on popular culture. As the third season unfolds, viewers can look forward to more heart-pounding battles and the opportunity to further explore the depths of these beloved characters.

