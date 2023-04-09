Twitter loses it as Kokoshibo makes his debut in Demon Slayer Episode 1

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 finally aired on April 9, 2023, after months of anticipation, much to the delight of its global fan base. The series has become one of the most talked-about anime series in recent years due to its exceptional animation quality, gripping plotlines, and distinctive characters.

Although the To The Swordsmith Village film has already been released in cinemas worldwide as part of an extensive world tour organized by the studio Ufotable, the availability of the third season for streaming has enabled more fans to watch and rewatch the series. As a result, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have been flooded with countless reactions from mesmerized fans.

One character that has generated a lot of attention is Kokoshibo, who made his debut in the first episode of the show. Follow along to see how fans have reacted to one of the most powerful Demons working under Muzan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kokoshibo's appearance in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 is everything fans could have hoped for

Esta❄️ @knyesta THE KING! KOKUSHIBO’S LONG AWAITED ANIME ENTRANCE TO THE DEMON SLAYER ANIME THE KING! KOKUSHIBO’S LONG AWAITED ANIME ENTRANCE TO THE DEMON SLAYER ANIME https://t.co/UUDCs59Ns6

Twitter has become a popular platform for anime fans to share their thoughts and opinions on their favorite shows in recent years. Among these is Demon Slayer, which has a massive fan base thanks to its captivating plot and unique characters. Kokoshibo, who holds the position of Upper Rank One in Muzan's Twelve Kizuki, is one such character.

Kokoshibo's appearance and personality captivated many fans, who took to social media to express their admiration and excitement for the character. Many fans praised the Demon's distinct character design, which was unquestionably one of the highlights of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1.

The success of the Demon Slayer anime adaptation is widely attributed to Ufotable, the animation studio that brilliantly brought the manga to the screen. Viewers expressed their admiration and excitement for the character on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

solar🌙 @solaramv Give me a villain with a cooler design than kokushibo. Give me a villain with a cooler design than kokushibo. https://t.co/XBJKNf91Ib

Yuan @yuan_1704



#DemonSlayer

#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 The way KOKUSHIBO humbled Akaza bruh 🥵 He's an Upper Moon 1 for a reason #DemonSlayer Season3 The way KOKUSHIBO humbled Akaza bruh 🥵 He's an Upper Moon 1 for a reason #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason3 #鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 https://t.co/5OxloUrS6O

fred @F_S_P99

#DemonSlayer Kokushibo is one of the scariest characters I've seen in a while Kokushibo is one of the scariest characters I've seen in a while#DemonSlayer

Despite not having a significant role in the current arc, there are plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the upcoming installments.

Mizu_shino (¬_¬)ﾉ @nknshn_55



and I still remember Kokushibo's fight clearly, cant waittttt to be animated mannnnn Esta❄️ @knyesta THE KING! KOKUSHIBO’S LONG AWAITED ANIME ENTRANCE TO THE DEMON SLAYER ANIME THE KING! KOKUSHIBO’S LONG AWAITED ANIME ENTRANCE TO THE DEMON SLAYER ANIME https://t.co/UUDCs59Ns6 been reading the manga since 2019 (S1 airing)and I still remember Kokushibo's fight clearly, cant waittttt to be animated mannnnn twitter.com/knyesta/status… been reading the manga since 2019 (S1 airing)and I still remember Kokushibo's fight clearly, cant waittttt to be animated mannnnn twitter.com/knyesta/status…

It is inevitable to encounter detractors on Twitter, and it is important to take their perspectives into account as well.

Chef☆Rinze🏴‍☠️ @CEOofKidLuffy Am I the only person that thinks Kokushibo is overrated. His only perk is that he’s strong and his backstory only reminds me of saiyan saga Vegeta Am I the only person that thinks Kokushibo is overrated. His only perk is that he’s strong and his backstory only reminds me of saiyan saga Vegeta

Nevertheless, the excitement surrounding the recent face reveal of Kokoshibo has been well-deserved. The enthusiastic response on social media is a testament to the animation team's high level of effort and skill.

A quick summary of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1, Muzan summons the Upper Moons to Infinity Castle to plan their next move after the defeat of Daki and Gyutaro. The episode focuses on the strained dynamics between the Demons.

Muzan then appears and mentions that Gyutaro is dead. He then dismisses the Upper Rank Demons, expressing his dissatisfaction with them and demanding their absolute devotion.

The episode then shifts its focus to Tanjiro, who awakens to find his sword broken. He is told he must pay a visit to Hotaru, the legendary swordmaker, in the Swordsmith Village, which is hidden and heavily guarded.

Tanjiro embarks on the journey and is greeted by the village chief, Tecchin, who informs him that Hotaru has gone missing and that they are looking for him. As Tanjiro searches for Hotaru, he meets Genya and Mitsuri. The latter informs him that she joined the Demon Slayer Corps to marry a stronger man.

In the final scene, Tanjiro encounters Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, while searching for Hotaru in the forest.

