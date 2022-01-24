Can Tanjiro see the dead in Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro, in Demon Slayer, has achieved feats that seemed impossible. This young man is capable of many things and goes on to become one of the most integral parts of the Demon Slayer Corps towards the end of the manga.

Tanjiro has a fantastic sense of smell and intellect. In addition to that, he has excellent combat ability that served him well during fights against some formidable demons. While he has pulled off some impressive feats, he has also seen the dead. This is something that no other character in the series has done, and fans want to understand why.

Demon Slayer: Possible reasons for Tanjiro being able to talk to souls of the dead

During the first few episodes of the series, Sakonji Urokodaki took Tanjiro under his wings and taught him Water Breathing. Tanjiro was asked to cut a huge boulder, without which he wouldn’t be allowed to appear for the Final Selection.

Tanjiro aimed to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps to find the most brutal demons and find a cure for Nezuko. During one of those days, Tanjiro was seen talking to a young boy and girl wearing masks.

At the end of the training, when Tanjiro departed from Urokodaki’s house, Tanjiro mentioned Sabito and Makomo’s names. Fans wanted to understand the reason for this, but both the manga and anime have not explained this.

Demon Slayer has multiple references from Buddhism and Shinto. According to sources, people who were slain by demons cannot leave Earth until someone avenges them.

That could be one reason why Tanjiro was able to talk to them since he was destined to slay the Hand Demon that killed Sabito and Makomo.

Sabito and Makomo believed that Tanjiro could be the one who could free their souls. Therefore, it is unlikely that Tanjiro can see spirits, and they decided to contact Tanjiro.

Some fans also believe that the lingering spirits wanted to assist Tanjiro since he was a disciple of Sakonji Urokodaki. Tanjiro was able to see the two spirits because all of them are connected to Sakonji Urokodaki.

It is essential to understand that these are merely fan theories since the series did not explain a reason for this phenomenon.

