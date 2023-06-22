Demon Slayer fans take it to Twitter as Gyokko's backstory wasn't explored in season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc featured two Upper Moon demons, both of whom got slayed by the end of the season. However, after the anime ended, fans noticed how Gyokko did not receive the same treatment as other demons in the anime.

Demon Slayer, as an anime, almost always shows the backstory of a demon that the protagonists have defeated. However, when it came to Gyokko, for some reason, no backstory was shown. Thus, fans were disappointed and took to Twitter to discuss the same.

Demon Slayer fans wonder why no backstory was shown for Gyokko

Hisoka’s 🦋 @_truth_orDARe i mean i don’t even remember if they did in the manga. They had SOOOOO much potential with him

Like LOOK AT HIM Nah but that really does make me mad that they didn’t even give gyokko a backstoryi mean i don’t even remember if they did in the manga. They had SOOOOO much potential with himLike LOOK AT HIM Nah but that really does make me mad that they didn’t even give gyokko a backstory😭i mean i don’t even remember if they did in the manga. They had SOOOOO much potential with him Like LOOK AT HIM

After the end of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, fans started wondering why Gyokko did not receive a backstory sequence in the series. Not only the anime but also the manga itself didn't have a backstory for Gyokko.

This confused fans, as the anime has almost always shown a backstory for the demons that the protagonists defeat. Hence, when fans took into consideration that Gyokko was also an Upper Moon Demon, it did not make sense to them why his backstory was omitted from the story.

Hisoka’s 🦋 @_truth_orDARe @KenisGreat77_ like damn we weren’t gonna feel sorry for him anyway but at least show us how he ended up like that like damn we weren’t gonna feel sorry for him anyway but at least show us how he ended up like that @KenisGreat77_ 😂like damn we weren’t gonna feel sorry for him anyway but at least show us how he ended up like that

Many fans thought he was interesting, so they saw a lot of potential in his backstory. Thus, they were disappointed that they did not get to see any such scenes in the anime, which usually show the backstories to humanize the demons and reveal how they turned out that way.

While fans did not want to feel sorry for the demon, they certainly wanted to know what had gone wrong in his life.

Ken♌️🇸🇱 @KenisGreat77_ @_truth_orDARe Right like i really wonder why the author just skipped over Gyokko’s backstory, i guess she didn’t care about him that much @_truth_orDARe Right like i really wonder why the author just skipped over Gyokko’s backstory, i guess she didn’t care about him that much

❄️cold❄️ @bleux0 @pokingdough FR, and he's the best out of all too @pokingdough FR, and he's the best out of all too 😭

It seemed odd that the mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, completely skipped over his backstory. Moreover, unlike other demons, the Upper Moon Five Demon was defeated singlehandedly by Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. Thus, fans were led to believe that the mangaka did not care much about the demon and just wanted to use it to allow Mist Hashira to tap into his memories.

However, that's when one fan shared Gyokko's backstory as made available in Demon Slayer's fanbook, according to which Gyokko's real name was Managi. He used to live on the outskirts of a fishing village and was disliked by people for collecting and doing weird things with fish carcasses.

Managi's parents died from drowning while at sea, which caused their bodies to be badly damaged. However, Managi himself was amused by their bodies. When one child came to tease him, Managi killed him, following which the child's parents tried to kill Managi. However, he survived and was made a demon by Kibutusuji Muzan.

Pokin @pokingdough Gyokko's ghost arguing with studio ufotable for animating every upper moon backstory except for his Gyokko's ghost arguing with studio ufotable for animating every upper moon backstory except for his https://t.co/deZq5glb9G

Anna⁷ FESTA TIME💜 @my_joonieversee I find this scene so funny 🤣🤣🤣

Idk why I felt there wasn't a big build up with gyokko's death I find this scene so funny 🤣🤣🤣Idk why I felt there wasn't a big build up with gyokko's death https://t.co/lrtYeJkO2a

Considering that such a framework was available for Gyokko's backstory, Ufotable could have used the same to show the demon's backstory in the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc. However, they chose not to animate it. Instead, Gyokko was defeated singlehandedly by Muichiro Tokito.

This scene altogether lowered the level of respect fans had for the Upper Moon Demons. Previously, Upper Moon Demon Akaza was able to defeat Kyojuro Rengoku on his own. Later, it took the combined effort of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Tengen Uzui, and his three wives to defeat Gyutaro and Daki. Thus, Muichiro being able to defeat Gyokko alone did not make sense to fans, which altogether supported their theory that the mangaka did not care about the demon.

