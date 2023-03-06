Yumeochi: Dreaming chapter 6 release date countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Chapter 6 of Yumeochi: Dreaming will be released in the upcoming issue of Shonen Jump+, which is published weekly by Shueisha. The chapter will be available to readers around the world in digital format on Shueisha's online platform on March 12, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Ryouma Kitada, who also created SUPER HXEROS, is the author of Yumeochi: Dreaming. This manga has 12 volumes so far, and Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing it in English.

Yumeochi: Dreaming has an interesting plot that blends romance, humor, and a dash of travel. It follows the story of protagonist Tsutomu Chono, who is in university but can't get over the fact that he didn't take advantage of all the opportunities he had in high school. However, his boring days abruptly come to a halt when he finds a mystery book that lets him go back in time when he is asleep and live his high school life again in his dreams.

The upcoming chapter of Yumeochi: Dreaming teases the possibility of other characters making an appearance

Ryouma Kitada's Yumeochi: Dreaming started its serialization on February 5, 2023. The new chapter 6 of the romance-comedy manga will be available to international readers on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app at the following time:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 11

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, March 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, March 11

Japan Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, March 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, March 12

What to expect from Yumeochgi: Dreaming chapter 6?

The upcoming chapter of Yumeochi: Dreaming will likely reveal how Chono and Asakura will develop their connection even further, both in the dream and in their real lives. Apart from that, chapter 6 may also shift the focus to additional characters who could be pivotal for the series later on. In the chapter before this one, for example, Asakura drops a clue that it's possible that other characters, in addition to Chono and herself, may also be dreaming.

A brief recap of chapter 5

In the previous chapter of Yumeochi: Dreaming, when Asakura and Chono realized they were both in a dream, the former panicked and sent the latter back to his house. The next day, Asakura avoids Chono by not attending school, and the latter is left wondering if she hates him. Later that day, Chono visits her house, but her mother tells him that she has been sleeping the entire day and is still asleep.

However, upon waking up, he finds that he has been sent a high school union card. He wonders if Asakura will also come and decides to write her a message inviting her to do so. When Chono attends the union, he does not come across Asakura. However, as he travels back to his house, he runs into Asakura. After talking to each other, the chapter ends with Asakra commenting on the possibility that they are not the only ones who are dreaming.

