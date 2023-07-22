VShojo vs Nijisanji vs Mythic: Which Vtuber agency boasts the most popular virtual streamers in 2023?

In the expansive and ever-evolving realm of live streaming and online entertainment, VTubers have emerged as a dominant force thanks to their unique blend of interactive storytelling, engaging personalities, and seamless integration of cutting-edge technology that has propelled them to the forefront of the modern digital era.

By combining virtual avatars with real-time streaming, these charismatic content creators have managed to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide, attracting millions of dedicated fans and subscribers across various platforms.

However, creating a digital persona by using the aforementioned technology is a tedious task that often requires a number of people to collaborate together for the final product. While independent VTubers might be taking over right now, most of the world's most popular virtual YouTubers owe much of their success to talent agencies that are vital in nurturing, promoting, and managing them.

Within the English-speaking subsect of the community, three agencies have established themselves as leaders in this fast-paced industry: VShojo, Nijisanji, and Mythic. While each boasts a unique blend of talent, language, and cultural diversity, the burning question on everyone's minds remains. Which agency reigns supreme in terms of the popular virtual streamers that are a part of their roster?

Which agency houses the most popular VTubers and streamers

VShojo

Founded in November 2020, VShojo is one of the first VTuber companies in the English-speaking world that featured some of the most popular virtual streamers, including Ironmouse, Nyatasha Nanners, and Veibei. A self-described 'talent first' agency, VShojo currently has nine creators on its roster, with three of them focusing on the Japanese audience.

With the departure of Nyatasha Nanners and Veibei in April 2023, VShojo's most famous member remains to be Ironmouse, who has over 1.6 million followers on Twitch, alongside Projekt Melody and Henya the Genius, who have 636K and 205K followers. According to Streams Charts, VShojo is the fourth most popular agency in terms of hours watched, with nine creators pulling in about 3.4% of the total hours watched.

Nijisanji

Arguably the pioneer of the VTuber agencies, Nijisanji Project a.k.a Nijisanji, is a Japanese agency founded as early as February 2018. Initially, the organization was comprised solely of 'Virtual Livers' or 2D VTubers; however, their decision to focus on live streaming led to Nijisanji's success in the Japanese market.

Given its sustained presence within the virtual entertainment industry, Nijisanji has two branches officially, Nijisanji and Nijisanji EN, which comprise 147 members for the former and 32 for the latter. Of the 147 seven creators, 124 are Japanese, 10 are Indonesian, and 12 are Korean.

Among these are popular YouTubers and streamers, including Kuzuha, the most subbed male virtual YouTuber at the time of writing. Nijisanji as a whole, including both the branches, was responsible for over 23.2% of the total hours watched as of May 2023, making it only one of two agencies to have achieved double-digit figures.

Mythic

Mythic Live is a relatively newer agency founded by an English-speaking VTuber, Nako Ryu, that has been around for less than three years. Despite its nascency in the industry, it has made headlines in the recent past for a number of high-profile signings to bolster its already impressive roster of 32 creators.

As aforementioned, after Veibae and Nyatasha Nanners left VShojo, many fans speculated they would become independent VTubers. However, their decision to sign with Mythic sent shockwaves within the industry. Mythic now hosts some of the most popular English-speaking virtual streamers, including Shylily, Saruei, Filian, and OkCode. These six creators have a combined total of over 4.5 million followers on the purple platform.

The Verdict

There is no straight answer for which company is the most popular VTuber agency. In terms of viewership, Nijisanji leads the other two by miles and is only second to their Japanese rivals, Hololive, whereas, in terms of the virtual streamer themselves, Mythic features a roster of talented creators that have amassed over one million followers, a feat which only one or two creators have been able to achieve for their competition.