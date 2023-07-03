10 best VTubers you should follow on Twitch and YouTube in 2023

The rise of Virtual YouTubers or VTubers has experienced a significant surge in popularity in recent times. For those unfamiliar with Virtual YouTubers, they are simply known as individuals who use a digital avatar as their online persona. These creators predominantly engage in live streaming on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, where they play games or engage in interactive content.

Unlike many other streamers, VTubers are commonly affiliated with various agencies, such as Hololive, Nijisanji, and VShojo. These agencies provide support and management to them, facilitate their activities and help to grow their online presence.

10 VTubers you should watch in 2023

1) Gawr Gura

With over 4.33 million subscribers on YouTube, Gawr Gura holds the top position on the list. She is currently under contract with the talent agency called Hololive and enjoys immense popularity among English-speaking VTubers.

She is often seen wearing a delightful white and blue shark costume, which has become her signature look. Gawr Gura is widely regarded as a pleasant and likable character, creating a positive and engaging online presence.

2) Mori Calliope

Following Gawr Gura on the list is Mori Calliope, who is also affiliated with Hololive. At the time of writing, she has an impressive subscriber count of 2.24 million on YouTube.

Mori Calliope is often portrayed as an apprentice to a grim reaper, adding a unique and intriguing element to her character. While she primarily shares gaming and other varied content, she is also recognized for her exceptional singing abilities. As a result, a significant portion of her content revolves around music-related activities.

3) Veibae

Veibae is an immensely popular streamer who has gained a substantial following on Twitch. With over a million followers on the platform, she stands as one of the most prominent English-speaking VTubers in terms of her dedicated fanbase.

Veibae is often characterized by her unfiltered and straightforward demeanor, accompanied by a tendency to use profanity. There are instances that hint that she is dating fellow streamer and OTK member Chance "Sodapoppin".

4) Ironmouse

Ironmouse is undoubtedly among the veteran streamers, having been active since 2017. As of the time of writing (July 2023), she holds the distinction of being the most subscribed female Twitch streamer, with over 203K subscribers.

She is an English-speaking VTuber who can be found on Twitch, where she has amassed an impressive following of over 1.6 million followers. Recently, she has been collaborating with Connor "CDawgVA". They created a series of streams where Connor takes her to various real-life locations, while she appears virtually in the videos.

5) Usada Pekora

Japanese Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora is next on the list. She is also affiliated with the Hololive organization and belongs to their 3rd generation of VTubers. Currently, she boasts over 2.25 million subscribers on YouTube.

Usada Pekora presents herself as a half-human, half-rabbit character. Additionally, she amusingly claims to come from a royal background, adding an entertaining element to her online persona.

6) Kuzuha

Kuzuha is a Japanese Virtual YouTuber who is a proud member of NIJISANJI. He easily ranks among the top most-watched VTubers on YouTube, commanding a subscriber count of over 1.54 million.

Similar to others, Kuzuha possesses a distinctive and comedic personality that resonates with his audience. Online, he portrays a vampire character, further adding to his intriguing and entertaining personality.

7) AdmiralBahroo

AdmiralBahroo is a unique addition to this list, as he operates independently, producing content without any affiliation or contractual ties to an agency. He takes full ownership of his content creation and delivers it directly to his audience on Twitch, where he has over 831K followers.

Distinguishing himself from others, AdmiralBahroo adopts a panda character as his online persona. He is frequently depicted as being carried by a tall woman.

8) Shylily

Next on the list is Shylily, a streamer from the Netherlands who currently boasts over 767K subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Twitch. Similar to AdmiralBahroo, she operates independently and is not affiliated with any agency.

During her streams, Shylily adopts a hybrid Orca personality. While she frequently makes lewd and inappropriate jokes or remarks, she delivers them with a sweet demeanor.

9) Silvervale

Silvervale is the penultimate name on the list. She began her career as an independent streamer before joining the San Francisco-based agency, VShojo, in 2020. However, she departed from the agency earlier this year and now operates as an independent content creator.

With a strong following of over 461K followers on Twitch, Silvervale predominantly focuses on dance and music-related content.

10) Shishiro Botan

Shishiro Botan, a Japanese Virtual YouTuber, is the fourth name on this list affiliated with Hololive and made her debut as part of the fifth generation of VTubers. She can be exclusively found on YouTube, where she has gathered an impressive subscriber count of over 1.34 million.

Differing from many VTubers, Shishiro Botan specializes in shooter games like Call of Duty and various combat-oriented games.

