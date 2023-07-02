One Piece to release a new song and PV in collaboration with Mori Calliope

To commemorate the release of One Piece volume 106, the manga series is set to collaborate with English-speaking Virtual YouTuber Mori Calliope to release a new song titled Future Island. The song is set to be released on July 3, followed by a Special PV to be released on July 4.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. To reach his goal, he decides to find the hidden treasure of Gol D. Roger. Thus, he formed the Straw Hat Pirates and began traveling the world, all while trying to bring peace to it.

One Piece and VTuber Mori Calliope set to release new song

In collaboration with artist and V-Tuber Mori Calliope, "Future Island" music is planned to commemorate the release of Volume 106.



With the release of One Piece volume 106 inching closer, the manga series is set to release a new song and special PV in a live broadcast on July 3 and 4, respectively. The new song is titled Future Island and created in collaboration with VTuber Mori Calliope.

Mori Calliope is associated with hololive production and provides gameplay commentary. As of now, the VTuber has uploaded several cover songs, including those from the One Piece Film Red, such as New Era and Backlight.

Mori Calliope art from its YouTube Channel (Image via YouTube/Mori Calliope Ch. hololive-EN)

The new song, i.e., Future Island is set to be composed by musician Kenmochi Hidefumi, a member of Wednesday Campanella. It is co-written by both Kenmochi and Mori.

The song as mentioned above, is set to be released on July 3, 2023, on the anime's official YouTube channel. The song is also set to be broadcast live at Yunika Vision in Shinjuku, Tokyo, at 7 pm on the same day. It will be performed by the VTuber herself. The live performance will also later be released on One Piece's official YouTube channel somewhere in mid-July.

Following that, the manga series will release a Special PV on July 4, 2023, to commemorate the release of the manga's latest volume. The PV is set to feature illustrations by the mangaka Eiichiro Oda himself.

How fans reacted to Mori Calliope's collaboration with the series?

Spork @PlasticSpork_ @WSJ_manga This is one of the first L's we've taken in a minute @WSJ_manga This is one of the first L's we've taken in a minute

Wei Shen @crasher_reb @WSJ_manga Friendly reminder that the person behind mori calliope has a song where she says "Jesus Jesus Japanesus" @WSJ_manga Friendly reminder that the person behind mori calliope has a song where she says "Jesus Jesus Japanesus"

Not many fans were happy upon learning about the collaboration as they did not like VTuber's work. Many thought that her songs were cringe and held onto some of the mistakes she made in the past. Considering how people are still hating on her for things she already apologized for, many fans believe that people on Twitter are hating on her for no good reason.

That said, there were several fans who thought that One Piece and Mori Calliope did not go together. While they did not hate the musician, they just did not think that she was a good match for the anime series. Meanwhile, there were some fans who were excited about the announcement and were hoping to listen to the song soon.

