One Piece volume 106 SBS leaks reveal unknown information about CP0, Law's Awakening, and more

With the sheer number of characters and events featured in the series, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda often uses SBS to delve into subjects he couldn't focus on in the proper manga. SBS is a special column with a question-and-answer format where fans can ask Oda directly. The author replies, revealing unknown details or clarifying equivocal issues with regards to the selected topic.

Each volume of One Piece comprises a SBS section, including the latest installment, which will be available for purchase in Japan on July 4, 2023. Follow this thread to find every piece of information disclosed directly by Eiichiro Oda in volume 106, titled "A Genius' Dream".

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1087.

Latest One Piece SBS are a mine of information

Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy confirmed as the three strongest CP0 agents

CP0 is the mightiest of all Cipher Pols. One Piece volume 106's SBS revealed that all CP9 agents, who were dismissed after losing against the Straw Hat Pirates, were reinstated in the World Government ranks and promoted to CP0. Still, there's a notable difference in power between them.

Within CP0, the so-called "masked agents" are the strongest fighters, in a class of their own compared to agents who don't wear a mask. Lucci, Kaku, Stussy, Guernica, Maha, Gismonda, and Joseph are masked agents, while Jabra, Blueno, Kumadori, Kalifa, and Spandam are simple agents without a mask.

In the SBS, Oda singled out Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy from the rest, implying that they are the three strongest agents in CP0. Unsurprisingly, they were the only agents tasked with the organization's greatest mission, the assassination of Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead.

Stussy, who is a pretty skilled fighter in her own right, admitted that Lucci and Kaku were too strong for her to combat them fairly. Both Lucci and Kaku can use Armament Haki Hardening and are even proficient enough to perform Devil Fruit Awakening, which makes them rather powerful.

The same can't be said for Jabra, Blueno, Kumadori, Kalifa, and Fukuro. Unlike Lucci and Kaku, the other former members of CP9 have not shown any major improvement, and their role after the time skip has been pretty insignificant.

How does Law's Devil Fruit Awakening work?

During the recent Wano Arc, Worst Generation member Trafalgar Law upgraded the powers of his Ope-Ope Fruit to the stage of Awakening. Broadly speaking, Law's Devil Fruit allows him to manipulate things the way he likes within a surrounding space created Room.

This allows him to perform various techniques, i.e. Shambles, Amputate, Radio Knife, Scalpel, Counter Shock, Takt, Injection Shot, and Gamma Knife. Upon achieving Awakening, Law evolved his abilities on a whole different level. He can now use Kroom, which involves him coating his sword Kikoku with the spatial powers of Room.

The latest SBS revealed that Kroom works by allowing Law to connect his sword to a remote Room, operating without actually being there. By the very words of One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, this sounds a bit confusing. Regardless, Kroom enables Law to use new, powerful moves.

With Shock Wille, he can release a shockwave through a target pierced with his sword, hurting the foe from the inside. Performing Puncture Wille, Law extends his sword downward, with the blade phasing through whatever is in its way, until a tremendous shockwave implodes everything, damaging the target and partially destroying the surroundings.

Admiral Fujitora and Admiral Ryogyoku follow different types of Justice

In One Piece, there are many characters tasked with law-enforcement prerogatives, and each high-ranking officer has a different interpretation of what justice is based on his personal view. Thus, the concept can vary significantly.

Former Admiral Aokiji initially believed in Burning Justice, but changed his view to Lazy Justice after the events of Ohara. Current Fleet Admiral Akainu trusts in Thorough Justice, while Admiral Kizaru believes in the more carefree Unclear Justice. Lucci pursues Dark Justice, while Smoker seeks his Personal Justice.

One Piece volume 106's SBS revealed that Issho "Fujitora" follows Honorable Justice, while Aramaki "Ryogyoku" believes in Deadly Justice. Admittedly, the opposite inclinations of the two newly-appointed Admirals were evident from the start.

A virtuous man who made himself blind to stop seeing the evil of the world, Fujitora mainly acts to protect innocent people. He is a very honorable person, to the point where he knelt to the Dressrosa citizens to apologize for the World Government's corruption. Soft on the powerful but tough on the weak, as seen in his appearance in the Wano Arc, Ryogyoku is ruthless and unethical.

S-Snake's Devil Fruit power finally explained

Cyborgs based on the former Seven Warlords' Lineage Factor, Seraphims are also enhanced with the DNA of the King, which grants them the immense durability of Lunarians. S-Snake resembles Boa Hancock as a child, but with the same hairstyle and earrings she has as an adult, as well as the distinctive traits of a Lunarian.

Via the use of Green Blood, S-Snake can use an artificial replica of Hancock's Love-Love Fruit, which allows the user to turn his targets into stone. In Boa Hancock's case, anyone who can't hold his feelings of lust towards her will fall prey to the petrification effects.

Many One Piece fans have questioned how S-Snake would use her replica of the Love-Love Fruit. However, the latest SBS revealed that her version operates a bit differently. It allows her to petrify people who find her adorable, spontaneously feeling tenderness for her appearance as if they would for any cute child or puppy.

How did Sentomaru become Vegapunk's bodyguard

Sentomaru, the commander of the Marines' Science Unit and the personal bodyguard of Dr. Vegapunk, is a powerful sumo wrestler who can even use an advanced form of Armament Haki. However, during the Egghead Arc, he was quickly defeated by Lucci.

Factoring in his speed, further enhanced by the use of an Awakened Zoan Fruit, Lucci blitzed Sentomaru. He then used a new technique, called Shugan, to break through his defense. Severely injured, Sentomaru only recovered in time to see the situation on Egghead escalate dramatically.

The latest SBS revealed how Sentomaru became Vegapunk's bodyguard. As a boy, Sentomaru lived alone, with people isolating him in fear of his excessive strength. Upon meeting him and noticing his physical prowess, Vegapunk asked him to become his personal guard.

Other minor revelations from One Piece SBS 106

With regards to Admiral Ryogyoku's aforementioned merciless attitude, One Piece's latest SBS may have revealed another interesting detail. The tattoo on Ryogyoku's chest recalls a dramatic play called "Shinagawa Shinju", i.e., "The Suicide of the Shinagawa Lovers". This may hint at the Admiral having a particularly sad background.

The SBS also disclosed what Nami was saying to Lucci in chapter 1074 of One Piece. Still holding a grudge towards the agent for his attempt to separate Nico Robin from the crew, Nami mocked him for not acting so tough now that he is unconscious on the ground, which was hilarious, as she would never dare to even approach Lucci if he were awake and uncuffed.

