IronMouse breaks all-time female subscriber record on Twitch during her recent substation for charity

Popular VTuber Ironmouse recently broke the all-time female subscriber record on Twitch after crossing the 172K active sub-mark on day 26 of her month-long subathon. The streamer had already broken the former record in a similar subscriber marathon last year by reaching 171.8K, and she has managed to do it once more while raising money for charity.

A part of the funds raised during the event has been pledged to The Immuno Deficiency Fund. As a person afflicted with autoimmunity themselves, IronMouse has been supporting the endeavor, along with fellow streamer Connor "CDawgVA," for some time by doing charity work. In fact, on their recent stream, Connor took the VTuber on a tour of Disneyland with Ironmouse attending it from her home on a tablet.

In a tweet, the popular Virtual streamer thanked her fans for the incredible support, calling it a "magical day."

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse WE DID IT BROS. WE CRUSHED LAST YEAR'S RECORD! I LOVE YOU GUYS! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE INCREDIBLE SUPPORT AND THANK YOU FOR WATCHING! TODAY HAS BEEN A MAGICAL DAY! WE DID IT BROS. WE CRUSHED LAST YEAR'S RECORD! I LOVE YOU GUYS! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE INCREDIBLE SUPPORT AND THANK YOU FOR WATCHING! TODAY HAS BEEN A MAGICAL DAY! https://t.co/wQ2UEIY430

Watch IronMouse react to breaking the all-time female subscriber record with over 172,000 subscribers

Subathons have become quite popular among big streamers as the month-long events have been used to break several records in the past. Ludwig's subathon was the first notable instance of a highly-successful subathon that allowed him to set the record of being the most-subscribed streamer back in 2023.

Kai Cenat, who currently holds the title with over 305K subs he achieved back in March with yet another subathon, became one of Twitch's most popular content creators. The third place on the list is held by popular Fortnite streamer Ninja, with Ironmouse standing fourth as of now.

Here is the clip of the moment she and her friends realized that her own record set in 2022 had been broken, with the VTuber ecstatically thanking her viewers.

It appears that the VTuber is currently aiming for third place on the list of most-subscribed channels on Twitch as she tweeted a post at the start of day 27, setting the new goal as 269K. For those keeping track, that was the record set by Ninja in 2018 during the heydays of Fortnite.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Hope to see you today at 5:00 PM EST! I AM SO NERVOUS #mouseathon Hope to see you today at 5:00 PM EST! I AM SO NERVOUS #mouseathon https://t.co/LykUskpbHT

As a founding member of VShojo, the streamer has been at the forefront of virtual streaming all her career, having started back in 2017. Her auto-immune disease has confined her to her house, and the only few times that she has done a public visit have been with the help of a tablet, be it during the Streamer Awards or the recent Disneyland trip.

Ironmouse has also become an advocate of Immunodeficiency disorders, and her June 2023 subathon is raising money for Immune Deficiency Foundation or IDF. As per her tweet at the start of the month, all the donations and 50% of subscriptions will be given to charity.

