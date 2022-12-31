Revisiting VTuber Ironmouse's 2022: Subathon, number one female streamer on Twitch, controversies, and more

Popular VTuber Ironmouse was one of the fastest-growing female streamers on Twitch in 2022. Her livestreams drew more than 12,000 viewers on average at the start of the year, and her channel's metrics have since risen steadily.

She hosted her first-ever subathon this year and went on to become Twitch's number one content creator. Ironmouse also collaborated with well-known streaming personalities, including Connor "CDawgVA" and Thomas "Sykkuno" on several occasions.

In this article, we'll take a look back on the VTuber's year and delve into some of the most significant moments she's had.

Recapping Ironmouse's 2022

1) Ironmouse becomes the number one female streamer on Twitch

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Words cannot express what I am feeling right now. I can't stop crying. Thank you all for all your love and thank you for joining me on this crazy journey. Lets have many more adventures together. Thank you for changing my life. I love you all so much. Thank you. #1MMouse Words cannot express what I am feeling right now. I can't stop crying. Thank you all for all your love and thank you for joining me on this crazy journey. Lets have many more adventures together. Thank you for changing my life. I love you all so much. Thank you. #1MMouse https://t.co/c4i1b03EPh

Ironmouse announced on Twitter that she would begin her first-ever subathon on February 4, 2022. She amassed one million subscribers to her channel in just 12 days and expressed her gratitude by saying:

"Words cannot express what I am feeling right now. I can't stop crying. Thank you all for all your love and thank you for joining me on this crazy journey."

Fast forward to March 7, 2022, the Puerto Rico-based personality revealed that she had garnered 170,088 active subscribers, making her the most-subscribed female content creator on the platform.

Ironmouse was trailing behind Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja" and the now-YouTube Gaming star, Ludwig:

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed. Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you! See you tomorrow! Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed. Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you! See you tomorrow! 💖 https://t.co/3hKjhT3qsI

During the concluding moments of the 31-day-long subathon, Ironmouse shared a heartfelt address to the community. She explained her decision to become a VTuber, saying:

"I've been pretty lonely my whole life and I decided I wanted to do something in my life and I didn't want to just... fade away and I started doing this and I feel like slowly through this, I've been getting my life back, and I've been getting myself back, and that's thanks to everybody. It's not just, you know, everyone! And by everyone, I mean, you guys, too, and everybody's watching."

A reaction thread featuring the streamer's accomplishment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where more than 1,000 community members shared their reactions. Here are some relevant fan reactions from the now-archived conversation thread:

2) Ironmouse gets emotional and cries during an "IRL" livestream with CDawgVA

The VTuber joined Welsh content creator CDawgVA for an "IRL" livestream in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28, 2022. As the several-hours-long tour came to an end, the former became emotional and stated that she had had the best time of her life:

"It is one of the best days ever! It is! I had so much fun. I'm not crying, you're crying."

During the conversation, CDawgVA also became sentimental and stated that they would meet "for real" one day. He went on to say that the livestream was just a "preview."

3) Ironmouse responds after receiving backlash for frequently changing her VTuber model

Earlier this year, the VShojo-affiliated content creator received criticism from the community for frequently changing her VTuber model. During a livestream in November, the streamer responded to the backlash by saying:

"I've been asked questions by people, that, they're like, 'Oh, don't you- aren't you worried that if you change model so much, people aren't going to know that it's you?' And I'm like, 'Oh, trust me! They'll know it's me. There's always something going to be that you'll know, it's me."

Ironmouse assured her fans that some of her most recognizable features would always be present in her newer models:

"I'd have my pink and purple hair. I'll always have hearts. I'll always have horns. I'll always have these, maybe have to have a bell. Maybe, maybe not. But if no bell, always hearts."

4) Other viral moments

On March 16, controversial Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" provided his take on VTubers. Claiming that they cheat and create parasocial relationships, he stated:

"F***ing VTubers! Look at them, their f***ing cleavage and s**t! Man, what the f**k?! They're just cheating. They don't even need to like, do anything to look good. They pretend to be 13 and put on some fake, cringe voice and just create parasocial relationship with desperate f***ing weebs, who can't get a f***ing girlfriend in real life, because they are f***ing pathetic."

Following the hot take, Ironmouse revealed that she began to notice an increase in the number of people "being mean" in her Twitch chat room. She responded to Quin69's remarks by saying:

"I think somebody ranted about VTubers on stream and said a lot of negative stuff. So, now because of that, we're getting a lot of... like, an influx of people being mean in my chat. People are always going to talk s**t, and people just talk s**t about what they don't understand and that's fine."

In another instance, Ironmouse interacted with prominent American streamer Adin Ross for the first time on April 4, 2022, in a livestream where Felix "xQc" and Chance "Sodapoppin" were also present. Ross was surprised to see who she was and even inquired if she was an "anime character."

The conversation that took place among the creators was quite hilarious and garnered quite a lot of reactions from fans.

