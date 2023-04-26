Why did popular VTubers Veibae and Silvervale leave VShojo? Real reason explored

Two prominent figures in the Virtual YouTube community, Silvervale, and Veibae, have departed from VShojo, a well-known VTuber organization based in San Francisco. Earlier today (April 26), VShojo announced through their official Twitter page the departure of the pair, who had respectively been part of the organization for three and two years.

Furthermore, the organization has declared that both Silvervale and Veibae will be able to keep their intellectual properties (IP), which include their channels, appearances, and backstories, enabling their fans to continue enjoying them as before. The tweet read:

Why did Silvervale and Veibae leave VShojo?

VShojo is recognized for prioritizing talent, in contrast to some larger VTuber agencies. It has maintained a positive relationship with its clients, resulting in most of them remaining with the organization for an extended period. As such, the departure of Silvervale and Veibae has come as a surprise to the community.

Nonetheless, their departure is not a result of any disagreements or conflicts. Veibae, for instance, announced on Twitter that she plans to go "indie," which means that she intends to create content independently rather than join another VTuber organization. She retweeted:

Veibae announces going "indie" (Image via Twitter)

She also refuted any rumors of joining One True King (OTK), a renowned content creation group based in Austin. She tweeted:

vei 🌥 @Veibae 🏻 also no i am not joining otk, im staying indie, read less 4chan also no i am not joining otk, im staying indie, read less 4chan 👍🏻

Silvervale has a similar rationale as well, as she plans to shift her focus toward creating content independently. She wrote:

She also briefly stated, through her Twitch stream:

"Vei and I are both leaving. We were announced the same day but it has nothing to do with each other. It was independent. We are just being announced on the exact same day. Do with that what you will."

Here's what the streaming community said

Following the news of the duo's departure, fans expressed their views on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Several individuals commended VShojo's decision to allow Silvervale and Veibae to retain their IPs. Here are a few noteworthy responses:

However, not all of the comments were positive. One user highlighted that the organization had prevented one of its creators from playing Hogwarts Legacy, citing the controversy surrounding the game. They wrote:

Furthermore, some fans have hinted that workplace harassment might have influenced the VTubers' decision to leave the organization. Several Twitter users highlighted this notion:

Haru47 ☭⃠🇩🇪🇲🇽🇺🇸🇯🇵新人ゲーム開発者 @NotHaru47 VShojo @VShojo https://t.co/9z9LfxfZ5j I mean after Silvervale getting harassed and someone close to her getting doxed by a certain community and having one of her work mates using the situation to Virtue signal I don't blame her twitter.com/VShojo/status/… I mean after Silvervale getting harassed and someone close to her getting doxed by a certain community and having one of her work mates using the situation to Virtue signal I don't blame her twitter.com/VShojo/status/…

Vibe Tom @Vibetom @NotHaru47 Imagine this, you are getting harass and receiving death threats by a group of special individuals. and none of your friends, coworkers or employer stepped up to defend you . would you still want to work with them and be friends with them? @NotHaru47 Imagine this, you are getting harass and receiving death threats by a group of special individuals. and none of your friends, coworkers or employer stepped up to defend you . would you still want to work with them and be friends with them?

Vera Magus @magus_vera

2 escaped, and 1 to go

The rest are 🗑 @NotHaru47 Screw VShojo, the only good talents they had were Silver, Vei, and Mouse2 escaped, and 1 to goThe rest are 🗑 @NotHaru47 Screw VShojo, the only good talents they had were Silver, Vei, and Mouse2 escaped, and 1 to goThe rest are 🗑

Despite the duo's departure, the organization still has Ironmouse, who is undoubtedly one of the most prominent Twitch streamers, even beyond the VTubing realm. Notably, the Puerto Rican recently secured the Best VTuber Award during QTCinderella's Streamer Awards 2023.

Given the organization's success in maintaining long-lasting relationships with its clients, it will likely recruit new talents to fill the void left by the departing duo. However, it may take some time to find creators who can match the caliber of Silvervale and Veibae in terms of popularity and content quality.

