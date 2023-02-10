5 things you probably didn't know about Vtuber Veibae

VTuber Veibae (real name not revealed) has quickly become among the most popular Virtual YouTubers. The term "VTubing" is used to describe a section of creators who typically use computer-generated graphics or anime-style characters to create their digital personas and interact with their audience through livestreams or pre-recorded videos.

As mentioned earlier, Veibae has established herself as one of the core members of the VTubing community. At the time of writing (February 2023), she has managed to amass roughly a million subscribers on Twitch with an additional 624K on YouTube. This article will focus on five lesser-known facts about the UK-born Virtual YouTuber.

5 lesser-known facts about VTuber Veibae

1) Worked independently prior to joining VShojo

vei 🌥 VSHOJO @Veibae

twitch.tv/veibae okay me live, happy easter, 1st cam stream : ) no kap okay me live, happy easter, 1st cam stream : ) no kaptwitch.tv/veibae

Veibae's popularity has grown ten folds since joining VShojo. However, prior to being signed up by the VTubing agency on April 9, 2021, the Twitch streamer worked individually.

Her Twitch account was established on July 25, 2015, and her Twitter account was created in September 2016. Additionally, she made her debut as a virtual YouTuber on April 12, 2020. On the day of her debut stream, she wrote:

"okay me live, happy easter, 1st cam stream : ) no kap."

It's fair to say that she hasn't looked back since.

2) Veibae's 'sassy' personality

Those who are regular viewers of Veibae will know that the streamer has a rather eccentric personality on camera. By her own admission, she is a "champion, magician and absolute chad," and a "degenerate" who barely showers.

Aside from these peculiar descriptions, she is also known to have a rather frisky and coarse attitude on stream. The Twitch streamer frequently uses curse words in addition to discussing inappropriate and suggestive topics with her chat. It comes as no surprise that most of her streams are flagged 18+.

3) Dating OTK Sodapoppin

On to a slightly more well-known fact, Veibae is presently in a relationship with none other than Chance "Sodapoppin," who is among the most followed Twitch streamers within the platform and a co-owner of the popular gaming and content-creation group One True King (OTK).

The couple grew closer as they were streaming towards the end of 2021, and later in 2022, they announced their relationship. The exact time of their meeting is not known, but their first public appearance as a couple on a major stream was on the VTubers vs. Degens episode of Matthew "Mizkif"'s Parasocial.

Chance and Veibae started to stream together more often and could frequently be seen playing League of Legends for extended periods of time, both on and off stream. Some viewers became suspicious that they were more than just friends, due to their playful flirting during the streams.

4) She speaks fluent Polish

From a more-known fact to a lesser-known one, Veibae is half English and half Polish. According to the streamer, she receives her Polish from her mother's side.

Despite largely being an English-speaking VTuber, she can speak fluent Polish, as seen on many of her streams.

Her rather distinct accent has been the cause of great speculation. The online content creator has mentioned that her pronunciation is warped because she speaks Polish at home and resides in the UK but mostly communicates with Americans over the internet (not to mention that she has an American partner).

5) Has done a face reveal

VTuber has shared her picture online (Image via Twitter)

Among the many qualities of a VTuber includes having their identity concealed for the better part of their online career. However, Veibae has taken a different route. In 2019, she shared a photo of a woman on Twitter, leading many to believe that it could be her true appearance.

Since then, several other images of the streamer have appeared online. Having said that, she doesn't necessarily share too much of her private information, nor does she post her IRL pictures online.

