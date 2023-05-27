5 most popular gacha streamers on Twitch

Gacha games have taken the streaming world by storm, captivating millions with their addictive allure and eye-catching animations. Despite being free-to-play titles that often feature collectible characters and an element of chance, they have spawned a vibrant subculture within the gaming community. At the epicenter of this digital frenzy are the charismatic and skilled streamers who bring these games to life on Twitch.

With their strategic prowess, infectious enthusiasm, and engaging personalities, these streamers have emerged as pioneers, revolutionizing the way gacha games are experienced and shared with an ever-growing audience. Summoning mythical heroes, strategizing intricate battles, and unveiling coveted treasures, these individuals have mastered the art of engaging storytelling.

Their uncanny ability to strike the perfect balance between entertainment and skillful gameplay has established them as the go-to authorities on all things gacha.

Brace yourself for a whirlwind adventure as we explore the captivating world of these games and the five most popular streamers who have left an indelible mark on the community.

OkCode and other gacha streamers that Twitch viewers love

1) Putupau

Starting off this list is a Spanish streamer known as Putupau, who made a name for himself by showcasing his expertise in a number of popular titles, such as Arknights, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Princess Connect! Re: Dive.

Putupau's streams offer a blend of entertaining gameplay, insightful commentary, and helpful tips for fellow players. His enthusiasm for these 'toy vending machine mechanic' games shines through as he navigates the summoning features, explores character synergies, and takes on challenging quests.

Putupau continues to entertain and inspire his audience, establishing himself as a respected figure in the gacha game circles. He has averaged a total of 511,798 hours viewed in the past 30 days (as reported by TwitchMetrics).

2) Shylily

The first of many VTubers on this list, Lily "Shylily" is a German streamer who has carved out a niche within the captivating world of gacha games.

With over 1.1 million followers on Twitch, Shylily is renowned for her expertise and enthusiasm when it comes to games like Fate/Grand Order, Genshin Impact, Arknights, and now Honkai: Star Rail. She immerses herself in the addictive realms of these mobile titles, sharing her experiences, strategies, and summoning sessions with her dedicated audience.

Whether it's summoning rare characters, showcasing team-building strategies, or analyzing game updates, Shylily's streams are a treasure trove of information for gacha enthusiasts. She has an average of 606,123 hours viewed in the past month.

3) OkCode

One of the most popular Genshin Impact VTubers and streamers on Twitch, OkCode first made a name for himself after he completed a two-man team playthrough of Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

OkCode was the second-most watched gacha VTubers in terms of hours watched prior to the release of Honkai: Star Rail. It should be of no surprise that he is currently the third-most popular gacha streamer with an average of 793,920 hours viewed over the past 30 days.

Recently, OkCode has become the go-to streamer when it comes to informational and educational Star Rail content, including guides, tips, tricks, and a class-based tier list. His witty content and mysterious persona have helped him earn over 311K followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform.

4) Enviosity

Distinguished Genshin Impact streamer and VTuber, Enviosity, is next on the list. With an engaging personality and a deep understanding of the genre, he has amassed a dedicated following, with an astonishing average of 1,587,831 hours viewed in the last 30 days.

Aside from his extensive playtime exceeding four thousand hours in GI, Enviosity also explores various other gacha games, delving into their unique features and sharing his impressions with his audience. His informative commentary, combined with his entertaining style, creates an engaging atmosphere that keeps viewers coming back for more.

Whether you're seeking insightful strategies, informative discussions, or entertaining gameplay, Enviosity's gacha streams offer a captivating experience that appeals to both dedicated fans and newcomers to the genre.

5) Tectone

A self-described weeb and a prominent member of OTK's impressive roster of content creators, Tectone made a name for himself in the world of loot box games with his engaging and entertaining Genshin Impact streams.

Like all the aforementioned entries, Tectone made the switch from GI to Honkai Star Rail when it was released. Most of his content since then showcases his adventures in the game, offering gameplay tips, character reviews, and strategic insights.

What sets Tectone apart is his ability to create a lively and interactive community. He actively engages with his audience, responding to comments and fostering a sense of camaraderie among his viewers. His genuine enthusiasm for gacha games and dedication to entertaining his fans have solidified his position as a beloved figure in the community.

Tectone averages about 1,593,014 hours watched in the last month, despite all the backlash he got for calling out popular streamers.

