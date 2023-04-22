Official Genshin Impact Cloud gaming provides 60 FPS and high graphics on low-specs: Early access details explained

Genshin Impact's Cloud gaming service has a few details revealed about it at present. For example, it can reach 60 FPS and high graphics, even on low-end devices. This project's early access began on April 17, 2023, yet it was solely for gamers in Singapore and Malaysia. Information about this new Cloud gaming service will be revealed in this article.

Recruitment for early access started on March 13, 2023, and this process ended on March 20, 2023. Thus, no new Travelers can play Genshin Impact with the new Cloud app until HoYoverse rereleases a different beta test for it. Let's check out what's currently known about this new project.

Information about Genshin Impact's official early access Cloud gaming service

Here's a quick rundown of what's known about this early-access project:

Platforms: Android only

Android only Regions: Singapore and Malaysia

Singapore and Malaysia How does it work?: Download the Genshin Impact Cloud Early Access app if you were approved for this beta test

Download the Genshin Impact Cloud Early Access app if you were approved for this beta test App size: 56 MB

HoYoverse has not released a timetable for when other regions may get access to this beta test. Likewise, there is no information on when a public release date will be. It is vital to mention that players can use their own Genshin Impact account.

They're free to use microtransactions, and there is cross-progression enabled. Ideally, players will have a good internet connection using this service since cloud gaming doesn't run smoothly on weak connections. This information was already known to players, but the following details might surprise some.

A photo of how the Cloud service works (Image via Karasu Tengu)

Some new screenshots and clips reveal more information about this Cloud gaming app. For starters, players have a free trial that lasts about two hours. If they wish to play more, they must purchase Cloud Coins. The prices haven't been revealed yet, but this is presumably a microtransaction of some kind.

The exact details regarding Cloud Coins are yet to be revealed. In the meantime, players can select the server they play on and pick some graphics from the following settings:

UHD

HD

SD

LD

SLD

Genshin Impact players can pick whichever one is most convenient for them.

The above video shows some gameplay, which even mentions how the full app and game would still take up 217 MB in total. Besides that, players can also select 30 or 60 FPS, depending on what would work best for their internet connection.

This gameplay footage shows that the early access Cloud gaming service is reliable for the most part.

How you can currently play Genshin Impact via Cloud

NVIDIA GeForce NOW has a free subscription you could use (Image via NVIDIA)

Since HoYoverse is yet to release its app to the public, gamers can stick with NVIDIA GeForce NOW. They can download the app, pick a subscription service (there is a $0 per month option), and then search for Genshin Impact.

The benefits of Cloud gaming are available with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, so you can play with good graphics and high FPS, even on low-end devices with that service. Best of all, it doesn't require players to purchase Cloud Coins to use.

