Genshin Impact Cloud Gaming early access: Release, testing, and everything to know

Genshin Impact Cloud Gaming has been a popular topic in the community lately, particularly because its early access is limited. Only Malaysian and Singaporean players are eligible for this limited-time beta test. The purpose of this early access is to allow players to try out Cloud Gaming with Genshin Impact on Android devices. Do note that this differs from NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The main incentive for some Travelers with this project being released to the general public would be so they can save storage space. Cloud Gaming allows players to rely on the internet rather than their storage space, which is convenient since the game gets bigger with each update.

What's known about Genshin Impact Cloud Gaming?

Part of the email given to a few select players (Image via HoYoverse)

Early Access Release Date: April 17, 2023

It's worth mentioning that the public version of Genshin Impact Cloud does not have a current release date. The time shown above is merely for the beta test. Recruitment for this test took place between March 13 and March 20, 2023, meaning new players cannot sign up.

Travelers can spend money on this beta test since they will be using their regular accounts for the early access project.

Cloud beta test details

Ash @LunaMare127 Jadi kapan genshin cloud open buat smua. Pening palaku liat sizenya Jadi kapan genshin cloud open buat smua. Pening palaku liat sizenya https://t.co/uYVapfhZEx

Based on the above screenshot, the Cloud app for this game is only 56 MB. Players unfamiliar with Cloud Gaming should understand that it is meant to receive information from a server to save storage space and run a game even with limited technical specs.

Anybody interested in this type of service should have a stable internet speed since it is reliant on a good connection. As a result, players can experience higher frame rates and better graphics even if their device is generally unable to produce such results.

Only Android players currently have access to this beta test. Whether iOS or PC players will receive early access to this new project is unknown. It is worth noting that Chinese Android gamers previously had access to the Cloud service in April 2021.

Travelers will have to wait and see if Android players in other regions can play this version of Genshin Impact in the future. Until then, players can stick with NVIDIA GeForce NOW if they wish to experience the game without worrying about storage space or other technical issues.

Genshin Impact is available on the service, although it's currently unknown if it will ever be removed once HoYoverse releases its own first-party app for Cloud Gaming.

