"I just don't feel comfortable talking about those issues" - Tectone gives his take on his marriage following an online discussion

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Tectone has given his take on the current situation involving his marriage. After his announcement of being legally separated from his wife Fream since December 2022, a certain clip from one of his livestreams went viral on r/LivestreamFail recently.
In the video, Tectone was seen having a rather candid conversation with Fream. He claimed to be carrying their relationship on his shoulders. The clip garnered a slew of comments, with many scrutinizing the OTK co-owner's conduct.
Following the backlash, Fream posted on Twitter that the online community should cut him "some slack." Responding to the entire situation in a recent stream, Tectone declared:
"I just don't feel comfortable talking about those issues.."
"I don't want her to be brought down at all" - Tectone responds to online community following criticism
The LSF community was largely unforgiving towards Tectone after a recent clip showed the streamer engaging in what appeared to be a battle of wills. The OTK member asserted in the clip:
"I carry our marriage and you know that. Fream, you know that."
Fream was heard responding that she has a "50/50" contribution to the relationship. However, he was animated in his rebuttal, which sparked a lot of critical comments on Reddit.
Following the Reddit controversy, Fream took to her socials to comment:
"We both had our faults. We accepted them, but in the end, we didn't work out. That's okay."
She added:
"So please, this is me asking. Cut the poor guy some slack."
Tectone finally addressed the situation on his latest stream and opened up to his chat:
"She wasn't ready for this lifestyle, I wasn't ready for this lifestyle, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm really, I do this f**king stupid a** thing because I don't want her to be brought down at all. I don't want her to even be at the public eye at all."
He continued:
"So when people do talk about it, do ask me about it, I kinda take the entire blame and say she was a f**king angel."
The OTK member concluded by stating that he prefers not to speak about their relationship online because it causes Fream a lot of difficulties. He said:
"That's not what Fream signed up for."
How the community reacted
A clip of his response was posted on the LSF subreddit, which naturally garnered even more reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:
Despite addressing the concerned comments, the streamer appears to have sparked further outrage and inspection.
