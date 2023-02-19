"I just don't feel comfortable talking about those issues" - Tectone gives his take on his marriage following an online discussion

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Tectone has given his take on the current situation involving his marriage. After his announcement of being legally separated from his wife Fream since December 2022, a certain clip from one of his livestreams went viral on r/LivestreamFail recently.

In the video, Tectone was seen having a rather candid conversation with Fream. He claimed to be carrying their relationship on his shoulders. The clip garnered a slew of comments, with many scrutinizing the OTK co-owner's conduct.

Following the backlash, Fream posted on Twitter that the online community should cut him "some slack." Responding to the entire situation in a recent stream, Tectone declared:

"I just don't feel comfortable talking about those issues.."

"I don't want her to be brought down at all" - Tectone responds to online community following criticism

The LSF community was largely unforgiving towards Tectone after a recent clip showed the streamer engaging in what appeared to be a battle of wills. The OTK member asserted in the clip:

"I carry our marriage and you know that. Fream, you know that."

Fream was heard responding that she has a "50/50" contribution to the relationship. However, he was animated in his rebuttal, which sparked a lot of critical comments on Reddit.

Following the Reddit controversy, Fream took to her socials to comment:

"We both had our faults. We accepted them, but in the end, we didn't work out. That's okay."

She added:

"So please, this is me asking. Cut the poor guy some slack."

FREAM ✦ VTUBER @Fream

It's been hard to watch him get all this hate.

He's been taking on the full blame for our marriage not working out publicly, and that's not okay.



It takes 2 people to get into a marriage.

It takes 2 people to get out of a marriage.



We both… Tectone and I are good y'allIt's been hard to watch him get all this hate.He's been taking on the full blame for our marriage not working out publicly, and that's not okay.It takes 2 people to get into a marriage.It takes 2 people to get out of a marriage.We both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tectone and I are good y'all 💙It's been hard to watch him get all this hate. He's been taking on the full blame for our marriage not working out publicly, and that's not okay. It takes 2 people to get into a marriage. It takes 2 people to get out of a marriage. We both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tectone finally addressed the situation on his latest stream and opened up to his chat:

"She wasn't ready for this lifestyle, I wasn't ready for this lifestyle, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm really, I do this f**king stupid a** thing because I don't want her to be brought down at all. I don't want her to even be at the public eye at all."

He continued:

"So when people do talk about it, do ask me about it, I kinda take the entire blame and say she was a f**king angel."

The OTK member concluded by stating that he prefers not to speak about their relationship online because it causes Fream a lot of difficulties. He said:

"That's not what Fream signed up for."

How the community reacted

A clip of his response was posted on the LSF subreddit, which naturally garnered even more reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Despite addressing the concerned comments, the streamer appears to have sparked further outrage and inspection.

