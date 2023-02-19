Create

"I just don't feel comfortable talking about those issues" - Tectone gives his take on his marriage following an online discussion

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 19, 2023 17:35 IST
Tectone responds to criticism (Image via Sportskeeda)
Tectone responds to criticism (Image via Sportskeeda)

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Tectone has given his take on the current situation involving his marriage. After his announcement of being legally separated from his wife Fream since December 2022, a certain clip from one of his livestreams went viral on r/LivestreamFail recently.

In the video, Tectone was seen having a rather candid conversation with Fream. He claimed to be carrying their relationship on his shoulders. The clip garnered a slew of comments, with many scrutinizing the OTK co-owner's conduct.

Following the backlash, Fream posted on Twitter that the online community should cut him "some slack." Responding to the entire situation in a recent stream, Tectone declared:

"I just don't feel comfortable talking about those issues.."

"I don't want her to be brought down at all" - Tectone responds to online community following criticism

The LSF community was largely unforgiving towards Tectone after a recent clip showed the streamer engaging in what appeared to be a battle of wills. The OTK member asserted in the clip:

"I carry our marriage and you know that. Fream, you know that."

Fream was heard responding that she has a "50/50" contribution to the relationship. However, he was animated in his rebuttal, which sparked a lot of critical comments on Reddit.

Following the Reddit controversy, Fream took to her socials to comment:

"We both had our faults. We accepted them, but in the end, we didn't work out. That's okay."

She added:

"So please, this is me asking. Cut the poor guy some slack."
Tectone and I are good y'all 💙It's been hard to watch him get all this hate. He's been taking on the full blame for our marriage not working out publicly, and that's not okay. It takes 2 people to get into a marriage. It takes 2 people to get out of a marriage. We both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tectone finally addressed the situation on his latest stream and opened up to his chat:

"She wasn't ready for this lifestyle, I wasn't ready for this lifestyle, and I'm not gonna lie, I'm really, I do this f**king stupid a** thing because I don't want her to be brought down at all. I don't want her to even be at the public eye at all."

He continued:

"So when people do talk about it, do ask me about it, I kinda take the entire blame and say she was a f**king angel."

The OTK member concluded by stating that he prefers not to speak about their relationship online because it causes Fream a lot of difficulties. He said:

"That's not what Fream signed up for."

How the community reacted

A clip of his response was posted on the LSF subreddit, which naturally garnered even more reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Despite addressing the concerned comments, the streamer appears to have sparked further outrage and inspection.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...