Twitch streamer Odablock voices discontent with LSF, says he's fine with upsetting 'big streamers'

Fans were in for some fun rage from Odablock yet again as he voiced his frustration with the content on the LSF (LiveStreamFails) subreddit, but this time with a disclaimer.

In a recent Twitch live stream where Odablock was scrolling through the subreddit, his mood soon turned to disgust as he raged about the not-so-funny, s**t clips posted on the thread. But before that, he warned:

"I am gonna say it... I don't care if the big streamers hate me! "

Odablock, streamers, & fans frustrated with LSF content

Much to the support of his chat, Odablock calls out all the big streamers and expresses an opinion that has been going around in circles among the community for some time now, that LSF content is becoming quite bland and unfunny.

"All these clips are s**t! They're not funny! I am not laughing, I am sorry!"

The community, including other Twitch streamers like HAchubby and Felix "xQc" Lengyel have mocked and shown their irritation at multiple clips on the subreddit.

This time around, Odablock's outrage received some support when the clip was posted on the subreddit.

The clips on the LSF subreddit have lately been a part of much of the community's discussion where fans feel it used to be a place for genuine live stream fails. Their replies and comments only suggest that they constantly reminisce about those times when streamers unintentionally embarrass themselves with their genuine antics.

Now, much to everyone's irritation, the subreddit has now turned into a moshpit of cheap digs, not-so-natural fails, and cooked up drama which the community clearly sees through.

While there are some instances to suggest that the community does get its share of decent content, one in particular that can be pointed out is Nate Hill's recent accusation of xQc. While Nate Hill suggested on his Twitch livestream that xQc sent in his "army" to spew insults during the former's appearance at the 2021 Game Awards, fans were quick to prove him wrong.

Also Read Article Continues below

As some fans continue to show their support for the outrage from Odablock and other streamers, it's a waiting game to see how many on the other side jump in on the conversation.

Edited by Atul S