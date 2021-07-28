xQc calls out Twitch streamers' double-standards, but the internet is fed up with such drama

Twitch has constantly been the go-to platform for streamers who want to make it big, but Felix xQc Lengyel feels it is now filled with streamers with double standards. The type of content recently getting popular on Twitch is highly controversial, and the platform's silence on the matter has been a concern for many big broadcasters.

Streamers like xQc, Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren, and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo have been asking Twitch to get its house in order. Unfortunately, while they have been extremely stern with their opinions, a few others keep changing their views depending on the streamer in question.

It is clear that if broadcasters want Twitch to make stricter terms and regulate what is being streamed on the platform, they will have to present a united front. Therefore, in a recent tweet, xQc called out all the Twitch streamers who fight for the platform to bring in consistency but look the other way when it involves their friends.

CRAZY HOW EVERY STREAMER FIGHTS FOR TWITCH TO HAVE MORE CONSISTENCY BUT WHEN A FRIEND OR A "LIKED STREAMER" IS IN HOT WATER THEY GO REAL QUIET. NICE CONSISTENCY, BRO 👍 — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

xQc triggers fans with his Twitch drama tweet

Similar to every other Twitch drama, xQc's tweet instantly appeared on the livestreamfails subreddit. However, instead of trolling comments or people pointing fingers, the Reddit post triggered fans who are tired of listening to all the tensions around the platform.

Many comments on the post discussed how the LSF subreddit used to be a place for genuine live stream fails, which had clips of streamers slipping up or embarrassing themselves while in front of thousands of viewers. However, it has now turned into a subreddit full of streamers calling each other out and throwing shade on each other.

Clearly, all the controversies on Twitch over the last few months have been far from entertaining for all the fans who watch streamers like xQc for their content.

On the flip side, it is tough for dedicated content creators to perform well on the streaming platform as long as the website keeps looking the other way when it comes to the actions of a "liked streamer."

This debate might just rage on for a bit longer.

