Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Livestream: Date, time, and countdown

Honkai developers officially announced Star Rail 1.1 Special Program preview. This will be the second major live stream to reveal new content planned for the community, including new lightcones and characters. Assuming they will do things similar to Genshin Impact, players can also expect to receive redeem codes that can be claimed for free Stellar Jades.

The 1.1 live stream, Galatic Roaming, is premiered to go live at 19:30 (UTC+8) on May 26, 2023. Interested players can watch the live broadcast on the official Twitch and Youtube channels. In this article, Star Rail players will also find a universal countdown to track the Special Program preview.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Special Program official announcement and countdown

Honkai: Star Rail

The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 "Galactic Roaming" Special Program will be released officially on May 26 at 19:30 (UTC+8).

Watch the stream on the following channels:

Twitch:

YouTube:



Honkai Star Rail has officially announced version 1.1 "Galatic Roaming" Special Program. Based on the official notice, the upcoming live stream will premiere on May 26, 2023, at 19:30 (UTC+8). For reader's convenience, here is a list of relevant timezones showcasing when the broadcast will go live there:

Pacific Standard Time - May 26 at 3:30 AM

- May 26 at 3:30 AM Eastern Time - May 26 at 7:30 AM

- May 26 at 7:30 AM Western European Time - May 26 at 11:30 AM

- May 26 at 11:30 AM UTC Time - May 26 at 11:30 AM

- May 26 at 11:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time - May 26 at 11:30 AM

May 26 at 11:30 AM Central European Time - May 26 at 12:30 PM

- May 26 at 12:30 PM Central European Summer Time - May 26 at 1:30 PM

- May 26 at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time - May 26 at 5:00 PM

- May 26 at 5:00 PM Australian Central Time - May 26 at 9:00 PM

- May 26 at 9:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - May 26 at 9:30 PM

Official Twitch channel (Image via HoYoverse)

Click here to go to Honkai Star Rail's official channels to watch the 1.1 Special Program:

It is important to note that the live stream will premiere on both channels simultaneously. Hence, players can tune in to either one based on their convenience.

Universal countdown to track 1.1 live stream preview

Here is a universal countdown that Honkai Star Rail players can use to track the upcoming 1.1 Special Program. The countdown above is based on official announcements from Honkai developers. Any changes made by officials will not be reflected in this article. However, players can rest assured about the countdown's accuracy as developers rarely make any last-minute changes to the live stream premiere.

What to expect from the 1.1 Special Program?

Here are some of the announcements players can expect to hear in the live broadcast:

Upcoming 5-star debuts

New 4-star - Yukong

New Lightcones

New Event and more

Recent leaks have claimed that version 1.1 event warp will feature Silver Wolf and Luocha as 5-star units. A new character, Yukong, will also debut as a 4-star Imaginary Harmony unit. Players can also expect to receive redeem codes that can be claimed for free Stellar Jade in Star Rail. While the exact amount is yet to be revealed, players can speculate to receive around 300 Stellar Jade.

