5 popular Honkai Star Rail VTubers who can help improve your gameplay

Since its release on April 26, 2023, Honkai Star Rail has made waves within the gaming community. Building on their already successful gaming titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and the meta-defining gacha game, Genshin Impact, HoYoVerse's fourth installment in the Honkai series has become the 11th most-watched game on Twitch. With an average concurrent viewership of 41,100 and a peak of 273,990 viewers, the single-player RPG has attracted a considerable fan base of miHoYo's popular action RPG Genshin Impact.

As the game carries over popular elements and mechanics from Genshin Impact, like its open-world exploration, art style, character progression, and controversial gacha system, Honkai Star Rail offers familiar grounds for fans who have been yearning for a new game to grind.

If you like these fans, are a Genshin Impact fan, and have been thinking about picking up a copy of Star Rail but are unsure how to get started, here is a list of five Vtubers who actively create content to help newcomers learn and join their community.

Identifying five helpful Honkai Star Rail Vtubers who can help you get started

1) Enviosity

Starting this list is none other than Genshin Impact's most popular streamer, Enviosity. Possibly the most popular English-speaking Slime VTuber, Enviosity was among the first popular GI content creators to give Honkai Star Rail a try. Enviosity has been actively streaming on Twitch since December 2016, where he initially started out playing CoD, Super Mario Maker 2, and Legend of Zelda.

Enviosity currently has a playlist comprised of nine videos meant for beginners, which covers a range of helpful topics like characters you should invest in, a 20-minute dedicated beginners guide, and mistakes that newer players should try to avoid.

2) OkCode

A staple among the Genshin Impact community, OkCode is an independent English VTuber who made a name for himself in the community following a two-man team playthrough of Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. As per StreamsCharts, OkCode is the second most popular VTuber streamer in terms of hours watched on Twitch.

OkCode currently has four videos in his Honkai Star Rail Guides series, which includes tips & tricks and a tier list by class types, a series that will continue to grow in the foreseeable future.

3) Xlice

Xlice is a popular American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has been streaming Genshin Impact since July 2017. While one of the more prominent names to jump to Star Rail, Xlice is currently the 22nd most-watched streamer for the latest Honkai game.

Xlice's eight-video playlist for Honkai Star Rail guides includes videos on mechanics like how buffs and debuffs work, stamina, and even a selection of guides for characters, which seems to be an ongoing series.

4) TakaGGuwu

TakaGG is a relatively lesser-known Vtuber and streamer who started as a Genshin Impact streamer in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-styled virtual barista has amassed a commendable total of 111K followers on the purple platform and maintains a total subscriber count of over 452K subs on YouTube.

Taka currently has a Honkai Star Rail playlist on YouTube which features 11 videos that offer tips and advice for newcomers and intermediate players alike, with the two most popular being top tips for new players and a series of videos that locate the various chests throughout the world.

5) Nokapt

Wrapping up this list is the only non-English speaking entry on the list, Nokapt. A smaller content creator and YouTuber as compared to all the previous entries, this French content creator only has 82.6K followers on Twitch, which pales in comparison to his much larger following on YouTube, where he has over 132K subscribers.

Nokapt's current Honkai Star Rail playlist on YouTube comprises three in-depth character showcases and a guide on finding and obtaining relics.

Watching popular content creators on stream can benefit newcomers as it is a great way to learn new games and join the community without feeling too overwhelmed with the information offered at the beginning.

