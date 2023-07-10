5 most followed Twitch VTubers of 2023

In the vast digital landscape of livestreaming platforms, Twitch has emerged as a hub for immersive and interactive content, captivating millions of viewers worldwide. Within this bustling ecosystem, one trend has captured countless fans' hearts — the rise of Virtual YouTubers or VTubers. These virtual talents, who create content and stream live while embodying vibrant, animated avatars, have revolutionized the online entertainment industry.

From charming anime-inspired characters to awe-inspiring performances, VTubers offer a unique blend of entertainment that transcends traditional boundaries. Their ability to forge deep connections with their audience foster a sense of community, and create memorable moments has propelled them to the forefront of the streaming landscape.

As Twitch continues to flourish as the go-to streaming platform for gaming, Just Chatting, and other creative content, it comes as no surprise that VTubers have found their place in its vibrant community. Without further ado, let's explore the most followed VTubers on the purple platform.

Ironmouse and 4 of the most popular Vtubers on Twitch

5) Nyanners

Starting this list of the most followed Vtubers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform is an American Vtuber, singer, voice actor, and streamer, Nyatasha Nyanners. She has been actively streaming since 2011, though she focused on anime-related content during her initial days as a Twitch streamer. It was during the pandemic, July 2020 to be specific, that Nyanners officially became a Vtuber after adopting her now iconic pink catgirl digital avatar.

Nyanners was finally able to carve out a niche audience for herself after a number of her parody covers of popular songs like Doja Cat's Say So and Nicki Minaj's Anaconda went viral. She joined the popular US-based VTuber agency VShojo in 2020, before deciding to go independent in April 2023. At the time of writing Nyatsha has 1,030,044 followers on Twitch and over 1.45 million subs on YouTube.

4) Vei

The fourth most followed Vtuber is Veibae, another former VShojo member. She was successful in making a name for herself within the Japanese Vtuber community despite being an English creator.

Veibae or Vei shot up in popularity after translated clips of her video went viral in Japan, reaching upwards of 1.5 million views on a bunch of them. Despite only being active as a full-time Vtuber since 2020, she has managed to quickly become one of the most popular Vtubers on YouTube and Twitch.

On April 12, 2021, Vei officially signed with VShojo and unveiled her now unique silver-haired succubus avatar. However, this partnership only lasted until April 2023, when Vei decided to go down the path of being an independent creator just like Nyatasha. Vei currently has a commendable followership of 1,030,803 users on Twitch, as reported by SocialBlade.

3) Shxtou

The third most popular VTuber on this list, coming in with over 1,098,760 followers on Twitch, is none other than Vietnamese-American creator Shxtou. Unlike every other VTuber on this list, Shxtou is an independent creator who has never been associated with industry giant VShojo.

The self-described 'demon rogue slayer' can be predominantly found streaming full-time on Amazon's coveted streaming platform. He plays a variety of titles, including gacha games, Valorant, Among Us, and Minecraft, apart from his popular Just Chatting streams.

Despite being an independent VTuber, Shxtou is a member of Hanamori. It is a group of independent VTubers who often collaborate with each other to help build their respective communities, and a majority of the members are bilingual, speaking both English and Japanese.

2) Shylily

Among the noteworthy VTubers included in this compilation, no other creator has managed to establish their presence in the realm of gacha games like German VTuber Shylily has.

With an insane following of over 1.2 million followers on the purple platform, Shylily has cemented her legacy as a true gacha gamer. She has shown exceptional expertise and unwavering passion for titles such as Fate/Grand Order, Genshin Impact, Arknights, and more recently, Honkai: Star Rail.

As one might expect from a respected figure within the gacha gaming community, Shylily's streams offer unparalleled information for fellow gacha enthusiasts. Her passion, excitement, and expertise have made her streams a must-watch for fans of these immersive titles.

1) Ironmouse

Wrapping up this list is none other than the VTuber of the year at the 2023 Streamer Awards, Ironmouse. Having beat all but one of the aforementioned Vtubers on this list to claim the coveted title, this talented Puerto Rican-American streamer and singer has managed to woo viewers thanks to her musical prowess and vocal talents.

The fourth most subbed female streamer on Twitch, Ironmouse enjoys a substantial following on Twitch with over 1.6 million followers, a figure which has grown substantially since the start of her now-finished subathon. She brings a unique character and a delightful touch of chaos to her entertaining streams, which help her add a unique flair to her streams.

