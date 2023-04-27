"It's been very stressful and very sad" - Ironmouse opens up about Veibae and Silvervale leaving VShojo

During a livestream on April 26, 2023, popular VTuber Ironmouse opened up and shared her thoughts on fellow content creators Veibae and Silvervale departing VShojo. She confirmed that the streamers did not graduate, but instead chose not to renew their contracts. Ironmouse also clarified that the two will continue livestreaming on their respective Twitch channels.

Continuing further, the Puerto Rican personality stated:

"But umm... yeah. It's... it's a lot. It's been very stressful and very sad."

Ironmouse talks about Veibae and Silvervale's departure from VShojo, refuses to speculate reasons

Ironmouse was six hours into her broadcast on April 26 when she initiated a discussion about Veibae and Silvervale leaving VShojo. She stated that she did not expect the news to come as a surprise and was saddened and stressed about the situation:

"Did not expect it to happen today. But, I just want to say... umm... I've been sad about it. I've been really stressed about it... But at the end of the day, people make choices and they make decisions that are best for them. And I wish them nothing but the best. And you know, I wish them nothing but success and the best! And you know, things change."

The classically trained singer did not want to comment or speculate on why Veibae and Silvervale did not renew their contracts with the San Francisco-based agency. A few moments later, the VTuber confirmed that the pair did not graduate. For reference, in the VTuber world, "graduation" refers to a content creator's retirement:

"Well, it's not a graduation. Everybody is still going to be themselves. No one's going anywhere. No one's going anywhere! So, it's not a graduation. It's just the non-renewal of contract. Of course, they'll still stream! They're still going to be here, to stream. It's just, they're not going to be a part of VShojo anymore. But they're still going to be here and you guys still get to watch and everything."

Timestamp: 06:22:40

Ironmouse urged fans to ask the former VShojo members about their decision since she did not know why they chose not to renew their contracts:

"If you want to know more information, the best place is to go to the person who is streaming. And to go to the person directly and ask. Because I don't want to speak on behalf of anybody. I don't really know what people's reasonings are. It's going to be all right and... we're all here for each other. You know what I mean?"

Fans react to the streamer's address

Ironmouse's address gained quite a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and here's a snapshot of some relevant comments:

Reddit community discussing the streamer's address (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one Redditor commented that Ironmouse discussing Veibae and Silvervale's departure was similar to parents explaining their divorce to their children, another community member stated that "contractually obligated friend groups" are strange.

Poll : 0 votes