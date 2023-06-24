5 best games like Arknights to play on mobiles (2023)

Arknights is a free-to-play tactical RPG developed by Yoster for Android and iOS platforms. In the title, players take on the role of a critical member of Rhodes Island, a pharmaceutical company, fighting against a deadly infection and the turmoil it leaves in its wake. Players will recruit and train Operators to defend the innocent. The game implements a gacha system just like many other titles in this genre, thus making this line of games popular among anime fans.

This article explores five other titles that are set up in a way similar to Arknights and can be enjoyed seamlessly on your mobile phones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Honkai Impact 3rd and four other mobile games are good alternatives to Arknights that can be played in 2023

Here's a list of mobile games similar to Arknights that can be considered if you are a fan of anime RPGs. Each game may vary in the story, gameplay, features, etc., but they all have anime-style graphics and role-playing elements that have popularized them for years.

1) Azur Lane

Azur Lane is also one of Yostar's renowned offerings alongside Arknights and is a Naval Warfare game released in 2019. It features a unique mix of 2D side-scrolling and tactical RPG, complemented by simple and intuitive controls and immersive graphics powered by Unity.

Here, you take on the role of several female characters called 'Shipgirls' to protect the Earth's oceans from a mysterious threat known as the 'Sirens.' You have a choice of more than 300 warships to choose from, each with unique stats and represented by beautiful characters. Its unique storyline, graphics, and events make Azur Lane a worthy recommendation.

2) Bleach: Brave Souls

Bleach: Brave Souls is a popular free-to-play action RPG developed by KLabGames for Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 4. It features several anime and manga characters from the popular anime television series "Bleach." The game faithfully follows the story from the TV show with fantastic graphics and hack-and-slash gameplay.

You can relive the events of the TV show's story in the game with colorfully-designed 3D characters, form guilds, engage in Co-Op gameplay and even play against them to rank up quickly. If you want a game like Arknights with the most straightforward controls and best graphics, then Bleach: Brave Souls is an option.

3) Epic Seven

Epic Seven is a turn-based RPG Smilegate Holdings, Inc. developed for Android and iOS platforms. Here, you are taken to the 7th World, crafted beautifully with cutscene-quality 2D animated graphics and visually-stunning characters for you to play as.

You can compete in the PvP Arena to test your skills and earn rewards. 3v3 battles and Guild Wars are also available in the game. Additionally, you can participate in the World Boss mode and fight with up to 16 Heroes for more rewards. Through multiplayer, you can also battle against other players worldwide in real-time.

4) Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is a 3D anime action RPG developed by miHoYo Limited for Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. It is the spiritual successor to Houkai Gakuen 2, using characters from the previous title in this game. It is also the companion game to Genshin Impact.

Here, you are tasked with joining a group of Valkyries in a war against Honkai to save the fantastic Honkai-verse. If you are a fan of Arknights, this is an excellent alternative to try out in 2023 due to its amazing graphics and events frequently updated by the developers.

5) The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins is a turn-based anime RPG developed by renowned mobile games developer, Netmarble for Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will be transported to the continent of Britannia and prepare for the Holy War alongside the game's main characters.

Here, you can build your dream team and customize each character with unique outfits and hairstyles. The game has several modes you can explore, such as Death Match and 2-player Co-Op in real-time. This is an excellent alternative to Arknights if you love anime games focusing on strategic gameplay.

