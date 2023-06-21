Azur Lane is a Naval Warfare anime game developed by Yostar Ltd. for Android and iOS platforms. Released on June 28, 2019, it features a unique mix of RPG, 2D shooter, and tactical gameplay with immersive and beautifully designed environments powered by the Unity engine. Players play the role of several female characters called "Shipgirls" and engage in simple 2D side-scrolling combat to protect the Earth's oceans from a mysterious threat known as the "Sirens."

In 2021, Yostar Ltd. hosted a Mirror Involution Event in Azur Lane, and now, the event has been brought back and will be live for a limited time until June 28, 2023. The event is open to all, and players can compete to unlock several rewards and some new characters.

Deep dive into Azur Lane's Mirror Involution event details, new characters, and rewards

Azur Lane's Mirror Involution event is now live (Image via Yostar)

Much like the first iteration, Azur Lane's second run of the Mirror Involution event will feature a storyline that takes place after New Jersey receives a distress signal from the AF Base. Things start to go wrong after she hands the work to the Commander. Later, New Jersey leads a rescue operation to find a way to contact the commander after they lose communication.

Players participating in the anime RPG's rerun event will have access to six Shipgirls who have appeared in the first iteration of the event, along with several rewards that can be accessed in the store. The six returning Shipgirls are:

New Jersey (Ultra Rare)

San Francisco

Archerfish

Ticonderoga (Super Rare)

Boise

Morrison

Clearing event stages will allow players to accumulate enough PT to unlock milestone rewards and exchange them for in-game items from the store, including the Super Rare Shipgirl, Ticonderoga. Achieving milestones will also unlock Elite Shipgirl, Morrison.

Unlock Ticonderoga and Morrison for free in Azur Lane (Image via Yostar)

Players can also access other items such as Shipbuilding Support Plans, Build Tickets, and PT simply by logging in daily. A special sign-up event will also be active in this free-to-play friendly title for a month until July 21, 2023, gifting players free gems.

The developers have also included 11 event-exclusive bunny-themed skins in the shop, two of which are the "Sheepish Sapphire!" for Boise and "Charming Rabbit" for Allen M. Summer.

Also, the furniture set "Bunny Girl Bar" and the Gear Skin Box "Manjuuland" are up for grabs in the in-game store for players who missed them the first time.

Participating in this event will unlock several rewards and help in quick progression like other gacha games in the market.

