Arknights x Destiny 2 collaboration: Expected release date, missions, skins, and more

Arknights and Destiny 2 will be forming a collab in celebration of the former's fourth anniversary on the Chinese servers. While both these titles couldn't be any different from the other, the official confirmation from Yostar has gotten the fanbase from both games excited. Based on previous collaborations, Yostar has always brought in new operators tied to the characters of the games they have collaborated with. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Bungie yet, as the community expects armor sets and ornaments tied to the anime Gacha title.

Arknights x Destiny 2 collaboration official announcement (Image via Yostar)

Both communities can expect the collaboration to hit the CN servers first, alongside the arrival of the 4th Anniversary of Arknights. Hence, the expected release date is the Q3 of 2023, either in September or October. In terms of global releases, each update has a six-month delay from the initial CN release.

The recent Arknights x Destiny 2 collaboration came as a surprise to the community

Arknights is known for being one of the most popular Gacha titles in the industry. While Yostar hasn't made it available on all platforms, players still enjoy playing the challenging tower-defense missions by collecting multiple Chibi characters. The title also has a history of collaborating with AAA titles before, with one of the prime examples being Rainbow Six Siege.

Arknights_EN @ArknightsEN



Arknights X RainbowSix: Siege Collaboration



New Side Story Event: Operation Originium Dust will be live on August 18, 10:00 (UTC-7)!



HD version:



#Arknights #Yostar #R6S Arknights Animation PV - Operation Originium DustArknights X RainbowSix: Siege CollaborationNew Side Story Event: Operation Originium Dust will be live on August 18, 10:00 (UTC-7)!HD version: youtu.be/ona-z824dN4 Arknights Animation PV - Operation Originium DustArknights X RainbowSix: Siege CollaborationNew Side Story Event: Operation Originium Dust will be live on August 18, 10:00 (UTC-7)!HD version: youtu.be/ona-z824dN4#Arknights #Yostar #R6S https://t.co/XcFZT1wxgJ

The abovementioned collaboration took place on the CN servers between March and April of 2021, with global releases in August and September. Hence, players can expect the Destiny 2 collab to occur during the same time this year or in 2024. The collaboration was announced on Arknights' "4th Anniversary Livestream," available on the link given here.

Some of the popular titles that Arknight has collaborated with before include Monster Hunter: World, Rainbow Six Siege, Muse Dash, Cytus II, and an animated series called Legend of Luo Xiaohei. As mentioned earlier, Bungie has yet to post anything regarding ornaments or armor sets in their game.

However, fans of both titles can expect Bungie to release anything after the global release on Arknights sometime around September or October of this year.

