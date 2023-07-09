Upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail you should save your Stellar Jades for

Honkai Star Rail gained prominence for offering a wide roster of playable characters, with many lined up to release in the upcoming update. With the Luocha banner in full swing, HoYoverse has announced four new 5-star units, including Blade and Kafka, to launch in the next patch. While the limited-time banner also features new 4-star units, players mostly summon premium characters for their loaded movesets.

That said, resources are limited in the title as it has a gacha system at its core. Thus, players must save their Stellar Jades to obtain characters that provide more utility to their account.

This article will outline everything about the upcoming unit to help you choose the one worth summoning.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail (v1.2 and v1.3)?

1) Blade

The member of Stellaron Hunter, Blade, has appeared in the Xianzhou Luofu storyline and will debut as a playable character in the first half of version 1.2. His official art has confirmed his association with the Destruction Path, allowing him to unleash AoE Wind DMG.

He embodies a blade, possessing terrific self-healing abilities triggered by his Talent and Ultimate. It allows him to excel as a self-sustaining Wind DPS that you can dispatch with two supports and a healer during combat.

2) Kafka

Kafka is one of the most anticipated 5-star Lightning units in Honkai Star Rail and will be released in the second half of patch 1.2. She is expected to introduce new DoT-based team setups, which have a higher potential to scale in the end-game activities.

As a follower of the Nihility Path, she can access AoE attacks that will be delivered as Shock damage. Her entire kit revolves around stacking the effect on an enemy, triggering massive over-time damage at the beginning of their turn.

3) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

HoYoverse has delivered excellent Imaginary characters, and Dan Heng IL's announcement has certainly created a major buzz in the community. The "awakened" king treads on the Destruction Path to tackle grouped enemies as the only DPS unit in the roster.

While his Ultimate launches a massive AoE attack, his Skill strengthens his basic ATK up to three times, allowing you to plan out his moves to optimally tackle elite opponents during combat.

4) Fu Xuan

The Master Diviner, Fu Xuan, will be the first limited 5-star from the Preservation Path, expected to bring vital protective abilities like damage reduction and mitigation. In addition, she will be able to launch Quantum DMG from her Ultimate and heal herself upon losing her health.

HoYoverse officially introduced Fu Xuan and Dan Heng IL in their recent drip-marketing campaign, lining them up for release in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update.

Which upcoming character should you summon in Honkai Star Rail?

Blade and Dan Heng IL are must-pulls if you want strong DPS units. They are loaded with AoE damage applications, allowing you to create interesting hyper-carry setups employing two supports and a healer.

In contrast, Kafka is expected to be a niche unit that will likely stay relevant to the meta in the foreseeable future. She is worth pulling for those keen to experience a unique playstyle.

Lastly, save for Fu Xuan if you don’t have Luocha, Bailu, or Gepard since she can help your second team sustain itself across Forgotten Halls and other challenging activities in Honkai Star Rail.

