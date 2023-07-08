5 major takeaways from Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream

With Honkai Star Rail’s ongoing version ending, trailblazers are rewarded with the upcoming update’s special program livestream. In this broadcast, viewers get to see what is coming with the release of the forthcoming version. Many who missed the chance to watch the special program livestream would want to know about the updates.

This article lists five major takeaways from the special program livestream of Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.2, "Even Immortality Ends."

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Five major takeaways from special program livestream for Honkai Star Rail version 1.2

5) Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 ‘Even Immortality Ends’ trailer reveal

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 presented one of the most anticipated trailers in recent times, featuring a plethora of game content arriving with the release. Players can venture into this space odyssey and experience the game.

As the special program livestream started, viewers were presented the Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" trailer, which featured many Honkai Star Rail characters such as Jing Yuan, Kafka, Imbibitor Lunae, Dan Heng, etc. The trailer showed numerous vital moments and sneak-peeks from the upcoming story in Version 1.2

Notably, the main story will kick off from the last version, which ended on a cliffhanger.

4) Kafka, Blade, Luka, and their abilities revealed

In the version 1.2 special program, viewers witnessed the abilities of upcoming characters Blade, Kafka, and Luka. Their skills, ultimate, and talents are described below.

Kafka

Kafka is the new five-star character (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

Midnight Tumult (Basic attack): Kafka deals lightning damage to an enemy equal to 50% of her ATK stat

Kafka deals lightning damage to an enemy equal to 50% of her ATK stat Caressing Moonlight (Skill): Kafka deals lightning damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, equaling 70% and 25% of her ATK stat. They will take additional DoT damage if they are already taking DoT lightning damage.

Kafka deals lightning damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, equaling 70% and 25% of her ATK stat. They will take additional DoT damage if they are already taking DoT lightning damage. Twilight Trill (Ultimate): Kafka deals lightning damage to all enemies, and they will be shocked. The shocked enemies will immediately take lightning damage and receive additional lightning damage at the start of their turn.

Kafka deals lightning damage to all enemies, and they will be shocked. The shocked enemies will immediately take lightning damage and receive additional lightning damage at the start of their turn. Gentle but cruel (Talent): When an ally hits a shocked enemy, Kafka launches a follow-up attack on that enemy dealing lightning damage.

When an ally hits a shocked enemy, Kafka launches a follow-up attack on that enemy dealing lightning damage. Mercy Is Not Forgiveness (Technique): Kafa deals lightning damage within a set range and deals lightning damage to enemies after entering the battle.

Blade

Blade is a new five-star character (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

Shard Shadow (Basic attack): Blade deals Wind damage to an enemy equal to 50% of his ATK stat.

Blade deals Wind damage to an enemy equal to 50% of his ATK stat. Hellscape (Skill): Blade consumes 30% of his health to advance forward. In addition, his damage increases, and his basic attack gets enhanced for at least three turns. If Blade does not have sufficient health after using the skill, his health will drop to one.

Blade consumes 30% of his health to advance forward. In addition, his damage increases, and his basic attack gets enhanced for at least three turns. If Blade does not have sufficient health after using the skill, his health will drop to one. Death Sentence (Ultimate): Blade’s health is set to 50% of his max HP, and he deals Wind damage to a single target and adjacent enemies equal to 28% of his ATK and 72% of his max HP stat.

Blade’s health is set to 50% of his max HP, and he deals Wind damage to a single target and adjacent enemies equal to 28% of his ATK and 72% of his max HP stat. Shuhu’s Gift (Talent): Blade, every time he loses health, he gains a charge stack, stacking up to five times. When he has the maximum stacks, Blade launches a follow-up attack on all enemies dealing wind damage and recovers a set amount of his max health.

Blade, every time he loses health, he gains a charge stack, stacking up to five times. When he has the maximum stacks, Blade launches a follow-up attack on all enemies dealing wind damage and recovers a set amount of his max health. Karma Wind (Technique): Blades immediately consumes 20% of his health and attacks an enemy, and deals wind damage to all enemies after entering the battle.

Luka

Luka is the new Physical four-star character (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

Hundred Crack Fist (Basic Attack): Luka unleashes his basic attack three times, and then he can use an enhanced version of his basic attack, “Rising Dragon Fist,” on a single enemy.

Luka unleashes his basic attack three times, and then he can use an enhanced version of his basic attack, “Rising Dragon Fist,” on a single enemy. Lacerating Fist (Skill): Luka deals physical damage to an enemy and inflicts them with Fissure status for two turns. The enemies afflicted with Fissure status will take physical damage at the start of each turn.

Luka deals physical damage to an enemy and inflicts them with Fissure status for two turns. The enemies afflicted with Fissure status will take physical damage at the start of each turn. Coup de Grâce (Ultimate): Luka immediately gains two energy points and deals physical damage to the targeted enemy. The latter will take increased damage for two turns.

Luka immediately gains two energy points and deals physical damage to the targeted enemy. The latter will take increased damage for two turns. Flying Sparks (Talent): Luka gains energy points after using his basic attack and skill. After he reaches the maximum energy points, his basic attack gets enhanced to Sky-Shatter Fist. In addition, he will deal additional damage with his basic attack if the enemy has Fissure status.

Luka gains energy points after using his basic attack and skill. After he reaches the maximum energy points, his basic attack gets enhanced to Sky-Shatter Fist. In addition, he will deal additional damage with his basic attack if the enemy has Fissure status. Anticipator (Technique): Luka immediately hits an enemy and gains an energy point at the start of the battle.

3) Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall are getting an update

Forgotten Hall

Forgotten Hall gets new stages in Version 1.2 (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

With the release of version 1.2, players will get the Forgotten Hall Memories of Xianzhou, “The Voyage of Navis Astriger." Upon clearing the Memory of Xianzhou Stage One of Forgotten Hall, trailblazers can obtain the four-star character Yukong for free as a reward with Stellar Jades and character EXP Materials.

Simulated Universe

Simulated Universe World 7 opens in Version 1.2 (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

In addition to Forgotten Hall, the Simulated Universe is also getting an update in the form of World 7. Players can obtain a copy of Herta, Stellar jades, and two new planar ornaments: Rutilant Arena and Broken Keel.

2) Two new map areas and enemy-types revealed

Scalegorge Waterscape is a new playable area (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

As the livestream continues, viewers witness two new map areas and types of enemies to defeat. The maps come with unique puzzles and challenges for the trailblazers to complete. These include:

Alchemy Commission.

Scalegorge Waterscape.

Players will also get multiple varieties of enemies:

The Malefic Ape.

The Ascended

Trailblazers will fight the boss while doing the main quest, Phantylia The Undying, who wields both Abundance and Destruction.

1) Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 banners reveal

In the Middle of the Special Program, the upcoming event banner was revealed, featuring the time-limited five-star characters.

Blade's upcoming event banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

In the first half of version 1.2, the Character Event Warp ‘A Lost Soul’ will be available, and trailblazers can obtain the featured five-star character ‘Blade.’ During the same phase, they can obtain his signature five-star light cone, ‘The Unreachable Side,’ through the Light Cone Event Warp banner.

Kafka's character event warp banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

In the second half of version 1.2, Character Event Warp ‘Nessun Dorma’ will be available, and trailblazers can obtain the featured five-star character of the banner "Kafka." During the same phase, players can obtain her signature five-star light cone, "Patience Is All You Need," through the Light Cone Event Warp banner.

