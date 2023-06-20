Forgotten Hall is an activity in Honkai Star Rail for players who like a bit of challenge. Those who played Genshin Impact before may find it equivalent to Spiral Abyss. Simply put, Forgotten Hall is an activity where you must defeat a group of challenging enemies in as few turns as possible. After completing one stage, you will be rewarded with 0-3 stars, depending on how many turns you took to complete it.

Honkai Star Rail's Forgotten Hall is divided into two parts, Memory and Memory of Chaos, just like Spiral Abyss from Genshin Impact. Memory consists of 15 stages, and Memory of Chaos is comprised of 10. These reset periodically, allowing you to clear them again for more Stellar Jades.

Now let's discuss the five best characters who will help you quickly clear Forgotten Hall in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This character list is subjective and solely reflects on the author's opinion.

5 best characters to use in Honkai Star Rail in Forgotten Hall

1) Pela

Pela is an excellent support character, wielding the Ice element and walking the Nihility Path. This intelligence officer of the Silvermane Guards is an amazing de-buffer, which makes her allies deal more damage to enemies. Pela's kit revolves around de-buffing enemies, leading them to take more damage.

Pela's skill is an Impair-type ability that removes a buff and deals Ice damage equal to 105%-262.5% of her ATK to a single enemy. Her ultimate is also an Impair-type ability that deals Ice damage to all adversaries with a flat 100% chance of them getting Exposed.

When Exposed, the enemies' DEF is reduced by 30%-45% for two turns. If they are de-buffed after her attack, Pela gains 5-12.5 extra Energy every attack, allowing her to regain her ultimate much quicker.

Her ability to apply de-buff to enemies makes her valuable in this activity and an irreplaceable unit in the team.

2) Natasha

Natasha is a meticulous and kind doctor from the Underworld, and a Physical-type character who walks on the Path, The Abundance. She is one of two healers available in Honkai Star Rail, which makes her a valuable character.

Natasha's kit is straightforward as it revolves around healing her allies. Her skill is a Restoring-type ability that heals a single ally for 7%-12.25% of her max HP plus 70-358.75 and an additional 4.8%-8.4% at the beginning of two turns. Her Ultimate is also a Restoring-type ability that heals all allies for 9.2%-16.1% of her max HP plus 92-471.5.

Natasha is an exceptional healer, and her ability to keep her allies alive makes her valuable in challenging and endgame activities in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Tingyun

Tingyun is a young Foxian and amicassador of the Sky-faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu. She wields Lightning as her element walking the Harmony Path and her kit revolves around buffing her team.

Tingyun is a phenomenal support character. Her skill is a support-type ability that grants Benediction to a single ally to increase their ATK by 25%-62.5%, up to 15%-30% of her current ATK. When the teammate with this buff attacks an enemy, they will deal additional Lightning damage equal to 20%-50% of that buffed ally's ATK for one turn.

Tingyun's ultimate is a simple ability that, after casting, regenerates 50 Energy for a single ally and increases their DMG by 20%-60% for two turns. Her kit makes her a good support, and her ability to buff her allies makes her a strong character who will help you clear this activity.

4) Hook

Hook is the self-proclaimed boss of The Moles Adventure Squad and Fersman's adopted daughter in Honkai Star Rail. This little girl wields the Fire element and walks on The Destruction Path. Hook is a character who has constant DPS capabilities, which allows her to deal lots of damage to adversaries.

Hook's Skill has two types: the single-target type deals Fire damage equal to 120%-300% of Hook's ATK to a single enemy and inflicts them with Burn. When the enemy is in the Burn state, they will take an additional Fire damage equal to 25%-81.25% of Hook's ATK for two turns.

The Blast-type deals Fire damage equal to 140%-350% to a single enemy with a 100% chance of them inflicted with Burn, with additional Fire damage equal to 40%-100% of her ATK to enemies close to it. When the enemy is in the Burn state, they will take Fire damage equal to 25%-81.25% of Hook's ATK for two turns.

Hook's Ultimate is a single-target ability that deals Fire DMG equal to 240%-480% of her ATK and enhances her next skill, which deals damage to a single enemy and others close to it.

Hook's kit and her ability to constantly deal damage make her out-DPS some 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. This makes her a powerful character who will help you clear Forgotten Hall.

5) Seele

The vital member of the faction Wildfire, Seele, is a Quantum-type character with The Hunt as her path, excelling in single-target damage. She is extremely powerful and fun to play, and can deal massive damage to adversaries.

Seele's skill is a single-target ability that increases her SPD for two turns and deals Quantum DMG equal to 110%-275% of her ATK to a single enemy. Her ultimate is also a single-target ability that, after casting, Seele enters a buffed state and deals quantum DMG equal to 255%-510% of her ATK. Also, her talent, upon defeating an enemy, gives her an extra turn to deal more damage.

Seele's kit makes her a fantastic DPS character in Honkai Star Rail, who deals massive damage to her opponents. This makes her a must-pick character for your team to clear this activity in Honkai Star Rail.

