Best free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse's latest game, draws many players with its unique characters and animesque visuals. It features many 4 and 5-star characters. As it's a gacha title at its core, many of these are behind a gacha wall. As such, players cannot acquire a handful of characters as Stellar Jades, the currency used for rolling, is limited. The game also hands out characters who are F2P and are widely used by many players.

Now, those who just started playing the game on version 1.1 may wonder what the best free-to-play cast comprises of. This article lists the seven best F2P characters in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail in which gamers can invest their time and resources.

Top 7 free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1

7) Qingque

The diviner of the Divination Commission, Qingque is one of the free characters that players get access to during the early parts of the game. Wielding the quantum element, this librarian can do a decent amount of damage to her opponents. Gamers can obtain her by completing Forgotten Hall's Memory Stage 3, one of Honkai Star Rail's endgame activities.

Qingque attacks her enemies with mahjong jade tiles, which she can draw with her abilities. When she has four of the same suit in her possession at the start of her turn, she can do an exceptional amount of damage.

6) Trailblazer

Awakened by Kafka and Silver Wolf, the Trailblazer is the main protagonist of Honkai Star Rail. As the MC of the game, they can wield two of the seven available elements. Wielding the physical element, they can deal significant damage to adversaries, and are a character worth investing in.

Trailblazer of Preservation Path is an exceptional hybrid character who can deal and simultaneously tank damage for their team. Players can unlock them by completing The Return quest after reaching Trailblaze Level 24. Those looking for a character who can tank damage and deal significant damage to enemies will find Preservation Trailblazer a perfect fit.

5) Asta

Asta is Herta Space Station's lead astronomer, and one of the best F2P support characters in Honkai Star Rail. She is a free 4-star unit who can be obtained in the game by completing the Warp tutorial.

Asta is an excellent character with a kit full of abilities that can disrupt enemies and boost her ally's speed, allowing them to have more turns before the opponent makes a move. Since she can buff her teammates, she can assist players in clearing most of the endgame activities.

4) Serval

Serval Landau, the eldest daughter of the Landau family, is an exceptional DPS character. Hailing from the lightning element and walking the Erudition path, she can deal massive damage to her opponents despite being a free character. She is obtainable for free through Honkai Star Rail's pre-registration rewards.

Serval's simple kit mainly specializes in AoE, and her massive damage output makes her an excellent character to have in the party. She can easily help players clear Forgotten Hall stages and Simulated Universes.

3) Dan Heng

The Wind Wielding Reserved Train Guard of the Astral Express, Dan Heng follows the Hunt path. He excels at dealing single-target damage as a follower of the Hunt path. Players can obtain this Archivist of the Astral Express for free during the Trailblaze mission Eye of the Storm in the chapter, Today Is Yesterday's Tomorrow.

Dan Heng's abilities allow him to deal Wind damage, and he can also slow enemies down on a CRIT hit. With his ultimate ability, he deals Wind damage to a single enemy. If the opponent is slowed, he deals additional Wind damage to them, which makes him an exceptional F2P DPS character.

2) Natasha

The renowned doctor from the Underworld, Natasha is the only F2P 4-star character with healing abilities in Honkai Star Rail. As she comes for free, her healing is a feature that players should not be sleeping on. She can be obtained by completing the first part of the Trailblaze mission Lying in Rust, a main story mission of Jarilo-VI questline.

Natasha's abilities mainly revolve around healing, and her outgoing healing increases when active on an ally whose health is lower than 30%. Her ability to heal her teammates in a fight makes her a must-have character for endgame activities.

1) March 7th

The most enthusiastic girl of the Astral Express, March 7th, wields the element Ice and walks the Preservation path. She is the best F2P tank unit players obtain for free during the Trailblaze mission, Today Is Yesterday's Tomorrow.

March 7th's kit has a skill that provides a shield to her allies that tanks incoming damage and an ultimate that slows her opponents down and potentially freezes them, which disrupts their movement. Lastly, her passive talent lets her launch a counterattack whenever an opponent hits a shielded ally.

