Is Luocha worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

Very few units in Honkai Star Rail have the loaded moveset that Luocha has. The 5-star character is the newest addition to the game's Imaginary roster, with access to consummate medical skills, which he uses to rescue people in danger. Despite appearing as a merchant during the Xianzhou Luofu crisis, he excels as a primary healer during battle thanks to his excellent restorative abilities.

Luocha shares an uncanny resemblance with Otto Apocalypse from Honkai Impact 3rd, which has attracted fans' attention. Coupled with a versatile kit, he has gained prominence as a 5-star unit, and players are wondering if he is worth summoning in update 1.1.

Since Stellar Jades are a limited resource in Honkai Star Rail, it is best to analyze his complete potential in the game before wishing on his banner.

What makes Luocha worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

As a follower of the Abundance Path, Luocha has access to massive restorative abilities that scale purely on his maximum ATK stat. He is currently considered the best healer in Honkai Star Rail, as he exceeds the amount of healing that Natasha and Bailu do.

On top of restoring an ally’s health with his Skill, he triggers it as a passive whenever they drop below 50% HP after every two turns. It serves as his major selling point, as he can basically protect a critically wounded teammate without appearing on the turn order.

Luocha deploys a Field upon gaining two Abyss Flower stacks (Image via HoYoverse)

The ability also grants him a stack of Abyss Flower, which further deploys a Field against the enemy. If an ally attacks an opponent within the Field, their HP gets restored immediately.

Additionally, the ability has a low energy cost, allowing him to consistently maintain the stacks throughout the combat phase.

Luocha is one of the most Skill Point neutral units in Honkai Star Rail since he can activate most of his healing automatically. This allows him to extend his damage output with his basic attack and generate more points for other characters.

Luocha's skill can cleanse an ally during combat (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Luocha can also cleanse allies from debuffs, which is a vital attribute to have against late-game bosses that can riddle your characters with weakening effects. He can also dispel enemies using his Ultimate, which strips them of buffs, lowering their overall strength on the battlefield.

Should you summon Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

As of update 1.1, Honkai Star Rail has only three healers. Luocha is a 5-star option like Bailu, except you can guarantee his pity on the limited banner.

Considering how the game pushes you to build two separate team compositions in its late-game content, we recommend you summon the Imaginary healer. His banner features two strong 4-star units, Yukong and Pela, which will offer the maximum value for your Stellar Jades.

Luocha can be a great asset to your team composition, but it is up to your discretion to summon him.

