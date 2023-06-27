Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Laic Pursuit event: Banner duration, 4-star characters, and more

Luocha is lined up for release in the upcoming Laic Pursuit event in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 as the brand-new 5-star unit from the Abundance Path. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared details about the banner, revealing its duration and the featured 4-star characters. The banner will be released on June 28, 2023, and will remain in the game for the next 21 days.

As always, Trailblazers can only use the Star Rail Special Passes for Wraps on the limited-time event.

Everything about the Luocha banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

■ Event Duration

2023/06/28 12:00 - 2023/07/18 14:59(server time)

During the event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes for Warps:



Trailblazers will have access to the Laic Pursuit event for 21 days from June 28, 2023, 12:00 am, to July 18, 2023, 2:59 pm, server time.

During this period, Luocha’s drop rate will be boosted along with the other featured characters on the banner. Here is a list of all the 4-star units available during the limited-time event:

Pela (The Nihility: Ice)

(The Nihility: Ice) Qingque (The Erudition: Quantum)

(The Erudition: Quantum) Yukong (The Harmony: Imaginary)

While Pela and Qingque exist in the current Honkai Star Rail character line-up, Yukong will be the newest addition in update 1.1. Fans have been waiting for her arrival ever since she appeared in the Xianzhou Luofu questline.

Trailblazers will get a copy of Yukong for free in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Moreover, HoYoverse has also confirmed that Yukong can be obtained for free in version 1.2 as long as players fulfill specific criteria, which have not been disclosed as of yet. In addition, she will be available in Stellar Warp after the Laic Pursuit event ends.

On that note, Luocha will not be available during the Stellar Wrap event, which means that fans may have to use their Star Rail Special Passes during the specified duration to summon him. Additionally, the 5-star healer can be guaranteed via the standard pity system of the event warp in Honkai Star Rail.

Those unsure about the featured characters can also try them out in the Aptitude Showcase. This way, they can decide if the units are worth summoning on the banner. The feature will be available throughout the duration of the Laic Pursuit event, and you can access it from the Travel Log option located in the pause menu.

A similar feature exists in HoYoverse’s previous title, Genshin Impact, where players can acquire a few in-game resources by trying out a character.

Likewise, Trailblazers will be rewarded with Stellar Jades, Adventure Logs, Credits, and other materials for beating all the challenges during the Aptitude Showcase.

