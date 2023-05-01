"I've decided not to renew my contract" - VTuber Nyanners shocks community by announcing departure from VShojo

On May 1, 2023, popular VTuber Nyatasha Nyanners announced her departure from VShojo via Twitter. The streamer revealed that she had decided not to renew her contract and that she intended to return to being an independent content creator. She assured the community that the decision was her own and that she had been "seriously deliberating" it for some time.

An excerpt from the VTuber's statement read:

"After much consideration, I've decided not to renew my contract with VShojo and return to being an indie. This decision is my own and not a reflection of my relationship with any of the other members, and it is something I have been seriously deliberating for a while."

"Nyanners will retain her IP" - VShojo addresses the VTuber's departure from the organization

Nyanners also expressed gratitude for having been a part of VShojo. She added that while her decision may come as a surprise, it will not affect her content or future collaborations:

"While this change likely comes as a surprise, it won't change who I am, any of my content, or who I choose to collaborate with moving forward. My streams will continue as usual! I'm looking forward to seeing what the future will bring in this new chapter."

The San Francisco-based agency also addressed the streamer's departure, stating that she will get to keep her IP:

"We fully support her decision and are grateful for her contributions to the growth of VShojo. Nyanners will retain her IP, ensuring she can carry on as the beloved creator you know. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

"I was 99% sure you were gonna stay!" - Online community shocked at the VTuber's announcement

Nyanners' announcement went viral, garnering over 635k impressions and 21.5k likes in less than 12 hours. Fellow content creator Lord Aethelstan commented that he was "99% sure" the streamer would remain with the organization:

Aethel🩸☠️ @LordAethelstan @NyanNyanners I was 99% sure you were gonna stay! Well whatever we will still love you as an indie cozy waifu vtuber princess baby precious pink baby @NyanNyanners I was 99% sure you were gonna stay! Well whatever we will still love you as an indie cozy waifu vtuber princess baby precious pink baby ❤️

Former VShojo member Veibae expressed her sentiments by sharing a GIF:

Aethel🩸☠️ @LordAethelstan @Veibae @NyanNyanners Queen vei I see you are as shocked as me? What ever do we do now without our princess kitty baby pinky cutey cat? @Veibae @NyanNyanners Queen vei I see you are as shocked as me? What ever do we do now without our princess kitty baby pinky cutey cat?

Ironmouse left a heartfelt message saying that she was looking forward to getting together with Nyatasha to play games:

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @NyanNyanners Love you so much. I can't wait to see what you get up to next and lets play more games together soon! @NyanNyanners Love you so much. I can't wait to see what you get up to next and lets play more games together soon!

Some notable reactions were along these lines:

Zentreya ⚡VSHOJO @zentreya @NyanNyanners Nyan you’re gunna do awesome stuff, you’ve always been able to do amazing content and I am always cracking up at each video, especially the screaming, and I can’t wait to see what you do next! Keep pushing forward! @NyanNyanners Nyan you’re gunna do awesome stuff, you’ve always been able to do amazing content and I am always cracking up at each video, especially the screaming, and I can’t wait to see what you do next! Keep pushing forward! 💛

Haruka Karibu 🍀 VSHOJO @haruka_karibu @NyanNyanners I love you so much Nyanchi, and I know you're gonna do amazing things. This is a new chapter in your life, and I'll be cheering for you no matter what. You're gonna kick ass Nyanchi! YOU GOT THIS QUEEN!! We gotta play games soon! ;u; @NyanNyanners I love you so much Nyanchi, and I know you're gonna do amazing things. This is a new chapter in your life, and I'll be cheering for you no matter what. You're gonna kick ass Nyanchi! YOU GOT THIS QUEEN!! We gotta play games soon! ;u; 💚💚

Shiro Yuki🦊 @ShiroyukiVT

In this new chapter! @NyanNyanners Huge decision, can’t wait to see you thriveIn this new chapter! @NyanNyanners Huge decision, can’t wait to see you thriveIn this new chapter!

399-CY (Eggy) @399CY_vtuber @NyanNyanners Ride or die Pink Cat fan here. Definitely excited to see what the future looks like for indie Nyan :) @NyanNyanners Ride or die Pink Cat fan here. Definitely excited to see what the future looks like for indie Nyan :)

Nyanners is one of the most popular virtual content creators on Twitch and has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, she is also an avid gamer. She has played popular titles like Minecraft, Dark Souls series, Overwatch, VRChat, and Yakuza 0 on her channel.

