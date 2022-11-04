Popular VTuber Nyatasha Nyanners has been banned from Twitch. This is her first suspension from the Amazon-owned streaming platform. The ban was made public thanks to the automated Twitter account StreamerBans.

No reason has been given for the suspension as of now and there does not seem to be an obvious moment in her recent streams to warrant the ban. The VShojo member is yet to comment on the matter.

Nyanners receives her first ban from Twitch

The popular VTuber created her YouTube channel in 2011, posting meme videos related to anime and manga before going on to do covers of popular songs. In July 2020, she officially became a VTuber, deciding on the name Nyanners after having fans vote in a poll on her Discord server.

Aside from regularly posting cover songs on her YouTube channel, she also streams video games on Twitch. She is a variety streamer, playing games such as Phasmophobia, Final Fantasy, and Rust. Some of her most popular streams involve her playing the notoriously difficult Dark Souls series while drunk.

In November 2020, the VTuber became a founding member of VShojo, a talent agency specifically for VTubers. The company was created by Justin Ignacio, who was a member of Twitch's original founding team, as well as YouTuber MowtenDoo.

The company's goal when it was founded was to help grow the VTuber subculture while putting its talent first. Other VShojo-signed VTubers include Ironmouse, Silvervale, and Veibae.

On the afternoon of November 4, Nyanners was banned from Twitch. It was the Twitch partner's first ban from the platform. So far, no reason for the ban has been given, and there is no concrete indication as to what got her suspended.

However, one user on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit gave their theory, suggesting that her latest 3D avatar model may have been overs*xualized. Although this theory has not been confirmed, issues related to 3D avatars are a common reason for bans received by VTubers.

"Her new model probably showed a bit too much for Twitch's liking."

Nyanners is yet to respond to the suspension on social media, and until she does, details about the ban as well as its duration are purely speculative. While she hasn't publicly said anything yet, some of her fellow VShojo members, including Silvervale and Ironmouse, have provided their opinions.

Under the automated StreamerBans tweet, her fellow VTubers got the hashtag #FreeNyan started, with numerous fans following suit.

The reason for Nyanners' ban from Twitch, as well as its duration, is yet to be revealed.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes