How many hours did Veibae stream on Twitch in 2021?

British VTuber Veibae has gained a lot of traction over the past few months. Her association with another Twitch live streamer, Sodapoppin, has boosted her presence on the live streaming platform.

Veibae is currently ranked 175 in terms of her overall channel and is ranked 93 as the English channel. She started her Twitch career in November 2016, when she initially had 243 average viewers per stream.

Veibae streamed for 985 hours in 2021

According to the website TwitchTracker, Veibae has streamed for 985 hours in the year 2021. This translates to approximately 41 days worth of streaming time. She has been streaming all week long for the past year.

Veibae was active all seven days a week. She was most active on Sundays and least involved on Tuesdays. She streamed for an average of four and a half hours per day, where she was live for five and a half hours at maximum on Thursdays and fours at least on Fridays.

Veibae had been active for 204 days out of 365 days in 2021. She streamed for the maximum time in September, where she streamed for 147 hours, gained 59k followers, and had an average of 6.8k concurrent viewers.

The Vtuber streamed the least in June, where she was live for 32 hours and gained 34k followers with an average of 6.1k viewers.

Veibae is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer who joined the famous VTuber group Vshojo in April 2021. The streamer has a presence on YouTube, where she has 514k subscribers and has 17 million channel views. She regularly uploads highlights from her stream on her YouTube channel.

Veibae has been involved in a controversy where she lied about being a part of Hololive. Hololive is the biggest VTuber group and corporation with its presence primarily on YouTube. She criticized the way Hololive worked and treated its content creators. Veibae cleared and addressed the drama later on.

Ever since her streaming career started, she has been active on the platform on a daily basis. Her first break in April 2021 when she announced she was joining the group VShojo. Her streaming jumped from 2.9k viewers to 6k viewers. She currently has 734k followers on Twitch and averages 12k viewers per stream.

Her most streamed games include Overwatch having 781 hours streamed, Just Chatting having 694 hours streamed, Black Desert Online having 399 hours streamed, and League of Legends having 321 hours streamed.

Her most famous clip has garnered 216k views, where she sarcastically creates a new Twitch meta.

Several influential and prominent Twitch streamers follow Veibae. Some of her followers include Sodapoppin, MoonMoon, Mizkif, Sykkuno, Emiru, Ironmouse and Nyanners, to name a few.

