5 things you probably didn't know about VTuber Ironmouse

Arguably the biggest female streamer and Vtuber on Twitch, Ironmouse has come a long way since her humble origins as a content creator in 2017. The Puerto Rican Vtuber, singer, and streamer has also played a pivotal role in the success of VShojo, a US-based VTuber agency.

Ironmouse's content encompasses a range of genres, including anime discussions, video game playthroughs, and, most notably, her enchanting singing performances. Her voice, in particular, has garnered critical acclaim from her viewers, with her cover of Kulikitaka-ti going viral all over social media.

Apart from making a name for herself thanks to her impressive musical abilities and captivating singing talent, this first-generation VShojo member can be found playing a multitude of popular games like Minecraft, Diablo IV, Fortnite, and Elden Ring on stream.

With an impressive following of over 1.6 million on Twitch and just under a million subs on YouTube, Mousey is the most prominent English-speaking VTuber on the purple platform. Without further ado, here are five relatively lesser-known facts about everyone's favorite VTuber.

The lore behind Ironmouse's digital persona and other lesser-known facts

1) Living with Common Variable Immune Deficiency

Despite all the success the self-described Gremlin managed to achieve since her debut in 2017 as a content creator, streamer, and Vtuber, the demon-avatar-donning creator originally aspired to become an opera singer. However, after unfortunately being diagnosed with Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), a rare disorder that directly affects the immune system, Ironmouse embraced the world of VTubing.

The disease manifests as low levels of protective antibodies and an increased vulnerability to infections from the external environment. Regrettably, this condition has rendered her bedridden around the clock, necessitating strict precautions whenever she needs to leave home.

2) Multilingual

Ironmouse has proudly shared her Puerto Rican and Hispanic roots with her audience. She is always open to answering questions about the culture and traditions during her popular Just Chatting streams.

She has provided insights into her cultural background through various mediums, including storytime videos, where she dives into her heritage and shares personal experiences related to her Puerto Rican and Hispanic identity.

Apart from this, she can fluently speak English, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, and even uploaded a video dedicated to her Spanish-speaking fans.

3) Kamen Rider fan

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @magnidezmond OMG KAMEN RIDER FAN! Decade and Kabuto are iconic! I love too many but Wizard, Fourze and Double are mine! Are you a tokusatsu fan or just Kamen Rider?? 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 @magnidezmond OMG KAMEN RIDER FAN! Decade and Kabuto are iconic! I love too many but Wizard, Fourze and Double are mine! Are you a tokusatsu fan or just Kamen Rider?? 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

A relatively obscure fact about Ironmouse is her undying love for Action Kamen, a renowned Japanese superhero media franchise that encompasses a wide range of 'tokusatsu' television programs, films, manga, and anime. Widely considered to be an 'elder sibling' and the inspiration behind Power Rangers, Action Kamen features motorcycle-riding superheroes adorned with distinctive insect-themed motifs. These heroes courageously battle against numerous formidable supervillains, commonly referred to as 'kaijin' or mystery people.

4) Ironmouse's Lore

For the uninitiated, VTubers carefully craft their digital personas and avatars that come with their own lore and backstory, and Ironmouse is no exception. Exiled from the promised land, this demon queen had spent a long-time in the confines of Hell or the underworld before she decided to escape into the realm of humans. Due to her decision to live and interact with humans and her withered connection to the underworld, she has turned into a friendly and fun-loving demon queen.

In a bid to not reveal her true identity to the humans around her, Ironmouse adorns her body with special magical bells. Removing these bells would unleash pure chaos and unveil her true form as the demon queen.

5) Most subscribed female streamer on Twitch

A few weeks earlier, in June 2023, Ironmouse achieved a remarkable feat on Twitch, becoming the most-subscribed female streamer on the purple platform, thanks to her month-long subathon. Towards the end of the same month, Mousey crossed over 172,000 active subscribers, solidifying her presence as the biggest VTuber.

Unlike her previous successful subathon that ended just under the 172K subs mark, her recently subathon was dedicated to raising funds for The Immuno Deficiency Fund, with all donations and 50% of subscription revenue going to the cause. Considering how Ironmouse is afflicted with an auto-immune disease that has left her constantly bedridden, achieving this feat and being an advocate for Immunodeficiency disorders is a truly remarkable milestone for the VTuber.

