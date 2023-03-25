Top 5 most-subscribed female Twitch streamers of 2023

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, the world of livestreaming exploded in popularity, with Twitch becoming one of the most prominent platforms for gamers and content creators alike. Despite being a male-dominated industry for most of its existence, there has been a significant rise in the number of female streamers in recent years. They have helped break down barriers and challenged gender norms, paving the path for greater female representation in the gaming and streaming communities.

While Amazon's purple platform is rather hassle-free and free of cost for viewers, the purple platform allows viewers and fans to subscribe to their favorite streamers. In addition to helping the content creator monetarily, subscribing offers a plethora of virtual goodies to fans in the form of exclusive emotes, interactions with the streamer, and even the ability to play with them.

Exploring the five most subbed female streamers on Twitch

5) Sintica

Starting off this list is the German DJ, musician, singer, and streamer, Sintica. She currently boasts an impressive count of over 11,027 active subscriptions, making her the fifth most-subbed female streamer at the time of writing this article.

Last year, Sintica was the highest-subbed female streamer with over 19,230 active subscriptions. She can be found regularly streaming her disk jockeying skills to her 302K followers on the purple platform.

4) Ironmouse

The only VTuber to make the list of the most-subbed female streamers this year is Puerto Rican-American streamer and singer, Ironmouse. Widely recognized for her musical prowess and singing talent, Ironmouse's unique character and chaotic persona make for some truly entertaining streams.

The VTuber has just over 1.5 million followers on Twitch and is currently ranked the fourth-most subbed female streamer with 14,079 active subscriptions. Ironmouse can be found playing popular gaming titles like League of Legends, Minecraft, and Elden Ring, aside from her usual Just Chatting streams.

3) Jasmine Beck

As the second German musician on this list, Jasmine Beck is a singer-songwriter and Twitch partner who's currently the third most-subscribed female streamer on Amazon's popular platform.

Jasmine can be found performing live music every day on her stream and her dedication has allowed her to boast an impressive count of 15,061 active subscribers despite having only 21.9K followers on the purple platform.

2) Anastasia Rose

Coming in with 22,225 current active subscriptions is German musician Anastasia Rose. A self-described DJ, producer, and entertainer, Anastasia has amassed over 159K followers on Amazon's purple platform since her debut. In addition to being the second-most subbed female streamer on the purple platform, Anastasia has accumulated over 10 million streams on Spotify as well.

The 27-year-old German can be found streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with special live performances on Saturdays.

1) QTCinderella

The spot for the most-subscribed female streamer on Twitch belongs to none other than popular American YouTuber and streamer Blaire "QTCinderella." The Misfits Gaming streamer and creator of the Streamer Awards kicked off her streaming career in 2018 and engages in a plethora of categories like gaming, baking, and collaborating with other creators.

Blair has amassed an impressive total of 929K followers on the purple platform and currently boasts an astonishing tally of 34,936 active subscriptions, making her the 12th most-subscribed streamer on Amazon's popular streaming platform overall.

Despite being the five most-subscribed female streamers on Twitch, none of them are the most popular streamers on the purple platform. Prominent female content creators like Pokimane have requested their viewers not to subscribe to their channels since top content creators don't rely on subs, bits, and donations for their livelihood.

This, however, doesn't undermine the work that smaller female content creators are doing. Without passion and dedication to their craft, these Twitch streamers wouldn't be able to pave the way for more women to become successful content creators on the platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes