QTCinderella announces rules for "re-streaming" Streamer Awards: Creators who can't attend event despite being invited asked not to re-stream

With the Streamer Awards set to start in a couple of hours, host and creator QTCinderella has released guidelines for those streamers who would like to co-stream/react to the ceremony on their respective channels.

Among the rules is a particularly important one, which prohibits creators who can't attend this event despite having an invitation from offering content based on it. This information comes on the same day that QTCinderella tweeted about her disappointment regarding many streamers who were supposed to make an appearance at the Streamer Awards but canceled on her at the last moment. More details on the aforementioned rules can be found below.

"I beg you, please be respectful": QTCinderella's four rules for those who want to co-stream or react to the Streamer Awards live

As per the screenshots shared by the host of this Streamer Awards event, those who want to co-stream or react to it live must abide by some rules. Here are the four guidelines:

You need to be in the Special Events category. You need the Streamer Awards somewhere in your title. If you were invited to the show but could NOT ATTEND for ANY REASON, please be respectful and do not re-stream/react. Follow @streamerawards on Twitter.

Furthermore, QTCinderella elaborated on the policy of not allowing streamers who declined the event's invitation to stream it on their channels, saying:

"I want to explain my reasoning for #3. I put a lot of work into this show with the whole purpose of bringing people together. This show will not be able to exist if people do not show up."

She further expanded on her restriction regarding people skipping the party:

"So, in order to prevent the idea of 'I don’t wanna go, I would rather sit home and get the views reacting to it on stream', I kindly ask that if you were personally invited by me and declined for any reason to please not react to the stream."

QTCinderella has also asked people affected by this restriction to contact her via direct message. However, she did mention that some streamers who are nominees and cannot attend the event will be allowed to stream despite skipping the Streamer Awards.

Twitter reacts to QTCinderella's selective ban on co-streams of the event

A majority of her fans seemed quite cool with the rules. Here are some general reactions to the announcement:

🌮 @lostredsox @qtcinderella #3 is a great idea u put so much effort and money into this its not fair that people want to take the easy way out by saying they can't come then streaming it from home. @qtcinderella #3 is a great idea u put so much effort and money into this its not fair that people want to take the easy way out by saying they can't come then streaming it from home.

sav ♡ @happyysav @qtcinderella @StreamerAwards these are all very fair and valid, i hope everyone respects them and the hard work you put into this event <3 @qtcinderella @StreamerAwards these are all very fair and valid, i hope everyone respects them and the hard work you put into this event <3

QTCinderella @qtcinderella it’s too late to change seating chart and stuff like that and I’m just sad. Just everyone know I did my very best to get everyone here. The amount of streamers and nominees that have cancelled on me today has been disheartening.it’s too late to change seating chart and stuff like that and I’m just sad. Just everyone know I did my very best to get everyone here. The amount of streamers and nominees that have cancelled on me today has been disheartening. 😞 it’s too late to change seating chart and stuff like that and I’m just sad. Just everyone know I did my very best to get everyone here.

In a previous tweet, QTCinderella revealed how disheartening it was to see certain streamers cancel their appearances at the event. She also apologized to her audience, promising that she had done everything she could to bring everyone.

