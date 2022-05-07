"Look, I'm in the video!"- Ironmouse makes an accidental appearance in an anime on Twitch livestream

Ironmouse, a Puerto Rican VTuber and Twitch streamer, has been making headlines since the onset of 2022. From becoming the most subscribed female streamer in a month to hosting a widely successful sub marathon on her channel, Ironmouse has done it all with utmost perfection.

However, in an interesting turn of events, the Puerto Rican VTuber appeared accidentally in an anime on the livestream, and fans are loving every bit of it.

Pointing out an anime character on the livestream, Ironmouse claimed:

"Oh sh*t look, I am in the video."

Ironmouse jokes about her unexpected 'cameo' in an anime on Twitch livestream

In her most recent livestream, Ironmouse reacted to an unexpected 'cameo' in an anime where a character can be seen bedridden in a hospital. Like the V-Tuber herself, the anime character is also suffering from a disease and can be seen wearing a mask to protect herself from the infection.

To put it simply, Ironmouse suffers from a rare disease called Common Variable Immune Deficiency, also known as CVID.

It is a primary immune deficiency disease that is characterized by low levels of protective antibodies and a high risk of incurring infections from the outside. And unfortunately, due to this conditions of hers, she is bedridden 24/7 and cannot leave her home without taking proper precautions.

She is hooked up to machines that monitor her heartrate and other vitals constantly. So, streaming on Twitch has helped her overcome the tedium she deals with while being stuck indoors.

After pointing out the resemblance, the streamer was quick to note that she was just joking.

"It's a joke, it's a joke."

Of course, it's a complete coincidence, but it seems like the anime character that is bedridden bores a striking resemblance to the V-Tuber. Mainly because of her CVID condition.

Fans react to Ironmouse's 'cameo' in an anime series

As expected, the 'cameo' elicited a plethora of positive reactions from fans.

Fans react to Ironmouse 'cameo' in an anime series (Image via- Ironmouse/Twitch)

Who is Ironmouse?

Ironmouse is a variety V-Streamer who is a part of the widely famous V-Tuber agency, VShojo. She started her streaming journey way back in 2017 and has been quite regular with her livestreams. As per her Twitch 'About' section, the streamer is addicted to anime, singing, voice acting, art and gaming.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Im sorry I couldn't wait until debut... do you forgive me? Im sorry I couldn't wait until debut... do you forgive me? https://t.co/j2YqTQB0cS

Back in February 2022, the streamer even hosted a submarathon on her channel, getting over 171,818 subs (the third highest number of subs ever gained by a Twitch streamer after Ludwig and Ninja).

Despite her unfortunate condition, she has always been positive towards life and can be seen having fun on livestreams with the viewers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul